Mortal Kombat: Director Explains Why He Skipped Martial Arts Tournaments In The Tape

Mortal Kombat – 74% has already been released in some cinemas, so far the response from the public and critics has been good, although it is still uncertain whether Simon McQuoid or the producers will make the decision to carry out a sequel. Although the film has been considered a reboot of the tapes of the nineties, the filmmaker has ensured that he never intended to remake the first film, but that it functioned independently, respecting the characters of the video games.

Perhaps one of the essential elements within the popular game is the martial arts tournaments, because that is what players have sought throughout its almost 30 years of existence, however, there is something about the history of each of the characters that has never been fully explored. Being Mortal Kombat an electronic game made for arcade machines, the public barely managed to choose their character to make him fight with his best strategies.

But when it became available for home consoles, players had a greater chance to explore each character and their abilities, becoming closer. Mortal Kombat – 34% of 1995 was recognized for the atmosphere that was created and for the worthy effects of the popular characters, but it lacked a background and character development, which is why McQuoid did not want to repeat the same mistake by making one side the battles within the tournaments.

During an interview for Variety (via ScreenRant), the filmmaker was questioned about the absence of martial arts tournaments, to which he explained that he had realized that they had always focused on it and not on the origin of the characters and their rivalries, elements that are essential to be able to tell a story on the big screen. In addition, he assured that doing that introspection would even make them more transcendent.

The story grew out of this idea that we didn’t just want to remake the first movie. If you look at the evolution of Mortal Kombat over the decades, that has changed and grown beyond the idea of ​​the tournament. That’s obviously essential within Mortal Kombat’s DNA, and it’s one of the foundations, if you look at where the story has gone. The idea of ​​a tournament within a script informs a certain structure and rhythm. We really didn’t want to show that. To serve the idea of ​​a tournament, you have to build it in a certain way. So there were a couple of reasons that came out of the way he did it.

Although he has decided to abandon the concept of tournaments, he somehow respected the fact that throughout the plot he kept ultraviolent fight scenes worthy of his R rating, and so far both fans of the game and the general public have not. shown any complaint for the absence of them. The new version of Mortal Kombat It presents the threat posed by Emperor Shang Tsung, who sends his warrior Sub-Zero to hunt down Cole Young (Lewis Tan).

The film not only shows the origin of this rivalry, but also explores Young’s needs, since he must not only keep himself safe, but also his family and all those who are in danger from this threat. So far, although it is not confirmed, the film has everything to be able to make future sequels, but this will depend on the success of the film and if it is a significant income for both Warner and HBO Max.