Mortal Kombat debuts, earning box office trophy

Last weekend’s box office champion in our cinemas has been the new version from Mortal Kombat, directed by the newcomer Simon McQuoid. According to the data, still provisional, of ComScoreMovies, it was done with 464,013 euros during its first three days of exhibition.

It has also been the one that has obtained the best average per screen. It was released in 283 cinemas and, in total, could be seen on 479 screens. Its average collection is estimated at 969 euros per screen, and 1,640 for cinema. Worldwide, Mortal Kombat has taken over $ 19.2 million (about 16 million in euros), although in the United States it will not arrive until this Friday, April 23.

The adaptation of the famous video game franchise unseated number one over the past few weeks, Godzilla vs. Kong, who dropped to second place with 292,861 admitted (half of what he had harvested the previous weekend).

‘A promising young woman’ Universal

A very promising young woman. In third place, another of the novelties on Friday was positioned. The thriller of the era MeToo directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Carey Mulligan It also sports its five Oscar nominations (those for best film, direction and actress among them), and it captured the attention of viewers. He debuted with 204,982 euros and, projected on 219 screens, it had the second best collection average: 936 euros per screen.

A vet in Burgundy. Of the rest of the premieres last Friday, the French comedy directed by Julie Manoukian. It premiered in 10th place with 48,348 euros. Showing on 94 screens, its average was 514 euros.

The rise of religious cinema? They don’t make the top ten box office list, but there they are. Despite being shown in a very limited number of theaters, its collection averages are excellent. On the one hand there is the premiere of the documentary Dawn in Calcutta, of Spanish production and directed by Jose Maria Zavala, which premiered debuting eleventh with 45,673 euros and being projected on 60 screens (its average was 761 euros). While another documentary, Alive from Jorge Pareja, was fourteenth in its second week with 35,652 euros. It is only projected in 9 theaters, and 17 screens (its average, 2,097 euros per screen). So far, in a week and a half, it has attracted more than eleven thousand viewers.

The 10 highest grossing in Spain (from April 16 to 18)

An image from ‘Mortal Kombat’ Warner Bros.

1 – Mortal Kombat. 464,013 euros and 72,272 viewers in three days.

two – Godzilla vs. Kong. 292,861 euros (and in 24 days accumulates 5,282,247 euros and 832,844 viewers).

3 – A promising young woman. 204,982 euros and 31,944 viewers in three days.

4 – Tom and Jerry. 130,654 euros (and in 24 days, 1,881,640 euros and 313,933 viewers).

5 – Another round. 126,739 euros (and in 10 days, 411,535 euros and 66,730 viewers).

6 – Nomadland. 120,788 euros (and in 24 days, 1,208,892 euros and 192,637 viewers).

7 – Oops 2! And now where is Noah? 111,103 euros and 18,776 viewers in three days.

8 – Pray for us. 97,699 euros (and in 19 days, 679,378 euros and 110,183 viewers).

9 – Raya and the last dragon. 57,242 euros (and in 45 days, 1,308,859 euros and 221,222 viewers).

10- A vet in Burgundy. 48,348 euros and 7,741 viewers in three days.