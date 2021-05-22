Mortal Kombat Creators Prepare Injustice Film

As the DCEU continues its path away from Zack Snyder, in the world of animation Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the company’s superheroes have been adapting their most iconic adventures of the staples. Now, DC has announced that the epic story of the fighting game Injustice will also have its own animated feature film.

In fact, it will be his next animated film after Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2, and although no details of the plot have been revealed, it will be an adaptation of the macro drama of the first Injustice game, whose first trailer will arrive with the launch of the next film of the Knight of the night.

The Injustice video game saga is developed by NetherRealm, the company responsible for Mortal Kombat, and for many fans it represents the definitive confrontation between all the heroes and villains of DC. The first game, Gods Among Us, was released in 2013, and its sequel was released in 2017.

Injustice also features an original prequel comic series, written by Tom Taylor, remembered by the fandom for the iconic moment when Superman kills the Joker by piercing his chest with his fist.

The official synopsis for Injustice Gods Among Us is as follows: “Injustice returns as a bold new fighting game franchise featuring a deep and original storyline featuring a host of DC Comics favorite characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman , Solomon Grundy and many more.

“Set in a world where the lines between good and evil blur, players will experience heroes and villains engaging in epic battles on a massive scale.”

Source: However