‘Mortal Kombat’ creator endorses WWE’s The Miz as the perfect Johnny Cage for the sequel

‘Mortal Kombat’ has hit US theaters and is working better than expected. Given the success of the new video game adaptation, it is not crazy to think about a possible sequel … in which case there would already be a perfect Johnny Cage ready to jump into the ring.

WWE pro Michael Gregory Mizanin, aka The Miz, has publicly run to play one of the series’ most iconic characters. Johnny Cage, the main character of the first game, does not appear in the film directed by Simon McQuoid, but is mentioned at the end of it. So if Warner Bros. green-lights a second installment, they might consider The Miz for the role. He certainly has the right physique.

Not Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese #MortalKombat @MKMovie @noobde pic.twitter.com/XV515B6ybA ? The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 23, 2021

“No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting. Smile …”.

You may have a lack of experience against you: The Miz has had few purely acting jobs outside of the professional wrestling world, including an episodic character on ‘Supernatural.’. But hey, Dwayne Johnson also came out of the wrestling world, and is now a Hollywood superstar. Something that perhaps Ed Boon, the co-creator of ‘Mortal Kombat’, agrees with, as he has shared The Miz’s tweet assuring the following: “It sounds convincing.”

Guy makes a compelling case ?? https://t.co/pasFn3LiNn ? Ed Boon (@noobde) April 24, 2021

In Search of Johnny Cage

Johnny Cage was created for the first game in the series, released in 1992. The character was inspired by Jean-Claude Van Damme and was a martial arts fighter and actor who joined the Shaolin Tournament to show that he did not need special effects in his films. He has been portrayed by Linden Ashby in ‘Mortal Kombat’, the 1995 film directed by Paul WS Anderson, and by Chris Conrad in ‘Mortal Kombat: Annihilation’, released in 1997. The animated film ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge ‘, released in 2020, had Joel McHale (‘ Community ‘) to give it a voice.

CinemaBlend asked the director and cast about their dream signing to play Johnny Cage in the sequel, but usually no one got wet. Josh Lawson, who plays Kano, cast James Marsden. Lewis Tan mentioned an April’s Fools joke that Keanu Reeves was going to play it, and he found it interesting; but he also proposed Scott Adkins, Chris Pratt or even someone totally unknown.