Mortal Kombat becomes the highest grossing R-rated film of the pandemic – Tomatazos

Several years ago, movies based on video games used to not have a good reputation among fans, specialized critics or the general public; However, we have observed an interesting change in the genre thanks to deliveries such as Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds – 28%, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69% or Sonic The Movie – 89%. Social media has allowed filmmakers to be more connected to fan wishes, allowing them to refine the product. Mortal Kombat – 74% becomes a good example of what fans want and to become the most successful R-rated film in the complicated time of the pandemic.

The new movie of Mortal Kombat It was born as a dream that was capable of making fans of the video game saga happy, who for years had longed for a worthy adaptation for the big screen. The 1995 version was successful but we cannot say that it earned the respect of audiences; yes, it was funny and occasionally well acted, but in fact it earned a reputation as a “bad parody” of video games. Oh, but things have turned out completely different with the 2021 version currently out in theaters and on HBO Max.

Deadline reports that Mortal Kombat has raised a total of US $ 22.5 million during its first weekend in theaters, becoming the most successful film of the pandemic with an R rating. For his part, the producer Todd garner He is delighted with the reception of his work and, through social networks, he shares his joy, as well as his commitment to listen to the suggestions of the fans for the future of the franchise he has in mind. Here his words:

Thank you very much to all the fans! I am forever grateful for all the positive feedback and “constructive” criticism we’ve received this weekend! Know that we are listening, and if we are blessed enough to keep going, we will continue to improve (and hopefully grow)!

Thank you so much to all the fans! I am eternally grateful for all the positive comments and “constructive” criticisms we’ve received this weekend! Know that we are listening, and if we are blessed enough to go forward, will keep getting better (and hopefully bigger)! pic.twitter.com/VzskOnp0Pf – Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) April 25, 2021

Movies released in pandemic have not had easy things when it comes to making numbers at the box office. Movie theaters were closed for a long time and not everyone was willing to return to the complexes immediately after opening. But little by little things start to improve for the recent releases and Mortal Kombat It has benefited from the gradual take-off of the industry in recent months, especially with the distribution of vaccines against Covid-19, a fundamental resource for the return to activities in all sectors.

Another of the great beneficiaries in recent weeks was Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, a film that so far carries the title of the most successful film of the pandemic. Warner Bros. has planned each of its steps very well and things are going well for its executives, although to tell the truth success was never guaranteed for both; in part it was a stroke of good fortune.

One of the biggest premieres of 2021 is Black Widow, which will hit theaters and on the Disney Plus platform on July 9. Marvel Studios delayed all of its movies due to the pandemic, but this year we’ll see a glorious return for big screen superheroes, plus we’ll be looking at some interesting additions to the sprawling saga. Phase 4 began with the Disney Plus series, but is now ready to make the leap to theaters with multi-million dollar installments. Will they become the most successful launches of the pandemic? Warner titles are likely to lose their titles.

