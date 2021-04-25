‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Watchmen of the Night: Infinity Train’ surprise in an almost resurrected American box office

Estimated data from the US box office arrive that are worth reviewing, because there are very interesting readings. Deadline account that ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Watch of the Night: Infinity Train’ could end the weekend grossing about $ 19 million each, taking into account the ticket offices in the US (where 58% of theaters are open) and Canada (20%). The two R-rated, youth-oriented films are performing well above early estimates, indicating that American audiences are ready to return to theaters.

As for ‘Mortal Kombat’, which could be the winner of the “combat”, it has not had a great reception in the international market, but in the US it will far exceed the expectations of between 10 and 12 million dollars for your first weekend. Perhaps the most curious thing is that again shows that Warner Bros. strategy of simultaneously releasing in theaters and on HBO Max does not seem to be hurting the box office of the titles, something that was already clear with the success of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘.

‘Guardians of the Night’, a film that continues the story of the television series of the same title, has broken many records at the Japanese box office (It is the highest grossing film in Japan, the highest grossing anime film, and the highest grossing Japanese production in history), and it has become clear that it also has an audience in the US The distributor Funimation has hit the mark with its premiere in cinemas, when these types of films tend to be more focused on VOD. Its estimated 19 million are the best premiere for the distributor, a Sony subsidiary, well above the 9.8 million of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ in 2019.

There is already talk of an almost full recovery of the US box office after more than a year of pandemic. If the estimated data is confirmed, this weekend’s collection will exceed that collected in Easter, when ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘hit theaters; and we would be facing the highest grossing weekend of the pandemic.

Also the most seen in Spain

Warner Bros. premiered ‘Mortal Kombat’ in Spanish cinemas last weekend and did not have such spectacular results. The film based on the video game raised just under half a million euros, becoming, of course, the highest grossing between Friday 16 and Sunday 18 April.

This weekend, according to what ComScore has been advancing on its Twitter account, ‘Mortal Kombat’ gives first place on the podium, precisely, to ‘Guardians of the Night’. That’s how it is: In our country, the anime film has also been the highest grossing, according to forecasts, at least on Friday and Saturday. You have to wait to have the concrete data to see how much it has raised, but it smells of success for SelectaVision.