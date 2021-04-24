Mortal Kombat and Demon Slayer top the box office

It’s 2021 and the movie environment is still far from being considered normal, so an R-rated anime action fantasy wrestling with what could be the start of a new R-rated Hollywood franchise for the top spot is a big deal. . In the current era where COVID-19 is the one that decides the future of each potential premiere, and the performance it will have if it hits theaters, but also forces each important film to be judged as if the future depended on its performance. of the industry, this is definitely a double weekend miracle.

Do not miss it: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train – 100% earned US $ 9.5 million last Friday after showing in 1,598 theaters according to Deadline, surpassing the official potential this weekend. But Mortal Kombat – 74% will likely win over the weekend, having made $ 9 million with a much less up front-loaded fanbase. Both exceeded expectations from their first day in theaters, since the projections indicated that the total collection for the first weekend of the anime film could be US $ 10 million and that of Mortal Kombat – 74% of US $ 10 million. to US $ 15 million.

The point is, both films performed much better than the pre-release follow-up and both performed on par with conventional expectations in a scenario where the pandemic is at stake. So yeah, for the first time it seems to be a win-win weekend at the box office. Impressive movie grossing results could be back if this pace, which began with the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% who have a total of US $ 393 million.

Raising more than $ 30 million in its opening weekend was a good sign, which at least at this time counts for two considering that the film was also available at the same time on HBO Max. The same goes for the Mortal Kombat reboot – 74%, since it is also available on the WarnerMedia streaming platform at the same time it made its film debut, so those $ 9 million from its first day are not bad at all. , and the amount could triple by the end of the weekend.

We recommend you: Godzilla vs. Kong: science tells us who would actually win

Something that we must also highlight is that the two films that are competing for the first place at the box office this weekend are rated R. Not children’s films or Disney musicals, but two with stories more focused on an adult audience and full of violence . Mortal Kombat – 74% did not have performances ahead of its premiere, while Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train – 100% did have them, and there they took US $ 3.8 million. Several sources assure that the pre-sale of this tape was US $ 10 million, which leads some media to believe that it could surpass that of Warner.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train – 100% became the best Funimation / Sony premiere, beating the movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly – 90% and at the international box office it has raised more than US $ 400 million, thus becoming the highest-grossing Japanese film, taking away the honors from the animated classic Spirited Away – 97%. According to Forbes, the popular anime film is already worth $ 455 million, but its figures on sites like Box Office Mojo are not up to date.

This movie has a fresher fan base and eager to see more of its story, so it might as well beat Mortal Kombat, but the truth is that it will be a very disputed race. Mortal Kombat – 74% cost Warner Bros. $ 55 million and now all the attention is on whether it can become a huge box office success like the anime tape, or at least get something a little close.

Continue reading: First look at Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk