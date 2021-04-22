‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘A promising young woman’ hit a Spanish box office struggling to stay afloat

‘Mortal Kombat’ has reached the Spanish box office and has banished ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, but despite the titles and storylines of both films, there has not been a spectacular fight in between. The two titans have simply worn out quickly after a month on the billboard, and the new video game adaptation was the only blockbuster that has minimally attracted the attention of the public.. And so minimally, because the proceeds from the 20 highest-grossing films during the weekend of April 16 to 18 continue to decline until reaching 1.9 million euros in total.

Of the top 5 at the box office, three films are from Warner Bros .: ‘Mortal Kombat’, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘and’ Tom and Jerry ‘. The first one had a not too dazzling debut of 478,292 euros. With not very enthusiastic reviews, it will be necessary to see if the public is more favorable, but we do not predict a great maintenance. The second continues to lose viewers by leaps and bounds as those of the Monkey King: 300,875 euros in its fourth week and a 52% drop in its collection. It already amasses 5.4 million euros, yes, so for the moment it will remain for a while as the highest grossing film of the year in Spain.

In third place, ‘A promising young woman’ is released, a very rare film both for its five Oscar nominations and for distribution by Univesal: a black comedy written and directed by a newcomer and with a strong feminist message. In any case, Emerald Fennell’s film has attracted the attention of so many viewers as to debut with 209,754 euros. It remains to be seen how she does at the Academy Awards, because they say she could win Best Actress for Carey Mulligan and Best Screenplay, but if she goes empty … she won’t stay at the top for long.

Going back to Warner Bros., ‘Tom and Jerry’ drops from second to fourth place in its fourth week and suffers a serious fall of 57% in collection. It adds 134,317 euros to a total of 1.9 million euros; a disappointing number for a family title that will cost you 3 million.

Closes the ranking ‘Another round’ with 129,301 euros. This BTeam proposal starring Mads Mikkelsen holds up better than usual for a European auteur title, probably thanks to good reviews and its double Oscar nomination (Thomas Vinterberg’s Best Director was a complete surprise). He amasses a total of 414,097 euros, and they say he has the Oscar for Best Foreign Film assured, so it could have a bump for the next two weeks and approach a million before deflating.

‘Nomadland’ takes a run …

Despite being the favorite of the pools, ‘Nomadland’ falls from third to sixth place and loses 36% of the collection in its fourth week. But he already amasses 1.2 million euros and more than he will raise when he smashes next Sunday at the Oscars.

Other premieres that have entered the top 20 are ‘Upsss 2! And now where is Noah? ‘ by Flins and Piniculas (€ 111,168), ‘A Veterinary in Burgundy’ by Caramel Films (€ 49,0009), ‘Amanece en Calcutta’ by European Dreams Factory (€ 45,673) and ‘Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet’ by Alfa Pictures ( 38,454 euros). On the other hand, the religious film ‘Vivo’ by Bosco Films continues to stand out, which in its second week and with only 21 screens has already collected 80,541 euros (it has added 35,652 euros, increasing its collection by 6% compared to its premiere): so that later they say that God does not exist.