Mortal Kombat 11 continues adding mythical characters from science fiction cinema with the inclusion of Robocop in its expansion Aftermath

The latest iterations of the games Mortal Kombat They have been great to say the least. Incredible graphics combined with a robust group of characters to choose from make the games enjoyable. A franchise that was once known only for blood and violence, has become even more bloody and violent over the years, but today, the series is also known for its exciting and expanding roster of characters. One of the most interesting aspects of the latest Mortal Kombat installments are the licensed characters from other franchises that have joined the game. Characters like Spawn, Joker, Jason Voorhees and Leatherface have joined in the fun. The Sequel DLC Mortal Kombat 11 Robocop has been added to a game that already featured Terminator as part of its previous Kombat Pack, allowing fans to pit the two legendary cyborgs in science fiction history against each other. However, this is not the most exciting crossover in the franchise.

After a Kombat pack that totaled six additional fighters, Mortal Kombat 11 just received the expansion Aftermath, which adds three new characters and additional story content. One of those characters is the well-known Detroit City Robotic Police, RoboCop. A teaser promoting Aftermath featured a fight between RoboCop and Terminator, two characters who had previously faced each other in the 1993 game, RoboCop Versus The Terminator, which is loosely based on a 1992 comic miniseries. Mortal Kombat 11 marks the first time the two cyborgs have met in a game since. This new installment has the collaboration of Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor who this year has also given life in the world of video games to another of his mythical characters that has led him to face the fearsome Predators again.

This confrontation is very exciting indeed, but it certainly does not exceed what we can find in Mortal Kombat X, this edition of the game presented an even more exciting pairing. MKX featured Predator and a Xenomorph, referred to in the game as Alien. The bad blood between these two species dates back to all pop culture. Outside of the two ill-received feature films, his war has been waged through comics, novels, and other video games. One of their most interesting interactions comes from a Dark Horse series set just after Alien: Resurrection. It featured Ripley leading an army of Pedrators against two Terminator / Xenomorph hybrids and his army of aliens.

MKX was not the first video game encounter for Predator and Alien. There have been numerous games recounting this fight since the early 1990s, some of which were much better than others. While the RoboCop and Terminato showdown in MK11 is interesting and, frankly, a lot of fun, it doesn’t come with as much history as the battle between Predators and Aliens with which any opportunity to take them on against each other is welcome.