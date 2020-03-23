Mortal Kombat 11. Notes from its latest update for Nintendo Switch

Almost a year ago since the landing of Mortal Kombat 11 on Nintendo Switch and how could it be otherwise in NextN we gave it coverage with a complete analysis. Since then we have had events, various updates and new characters. Well, NetherRealm Studios continues without forgetting its star title and its most recent update on the hybrid attests to this. Do you want to know its content?

The last update Mortal Kombat 11 covers a broad spectrum of modifications ranging from general gameplay adjustments to various changes to the current fighter squad. Then we leave you the full notes of this patch, released by WB_Will (moderator of the Mortal Kombat community on Reddit), so you can see all the improvements and modifications released.

General game settings

Move list of fixes

AI improvements

Fixed issues with some increases not giving the correct bonuses

Button input buffer increased when exiting block hit reaction from 2 to 5 frames

Practice Mode> AI Options> Custom> Block Attack options now have more defined options Fast, Delay, Late, which will perform Block Attack on the first frame, with random delay or on the last frame

Practice Mode> AI Options> Record now has a new recording slot to be used for Kustom Getup / Reversal

Practice Mode> AI Options> Kustom> Reversal Attack now has an option for Kustom Reversal that uses the Kustom Getup / Reversal slot starting with the button pressed or the directional input

Practice Mode> AI Options> Kustom> Getup Attack now has an option for Kustom Reversal that uses the Kustom Getup / Reversal recording slot starting with the button pressed or the directional input

Added several new Brutalities for players to discover

All Getup / Flawless Block Up + Front Kick attacks will no longer hit opponents from behind, except Kung Lao, Sonya and Geras. Fixed an issue with various Krushing hit requirements

New Nether Forge techniques added for players to discover

Fixed an issue with canceling an accepted invitation to prevent more invitations from being part of the same lobby.

Fixed an issue where cinematics were not displaying at 21: 9 in Theater mode.

Mortal Kombat 11. Known issues:

We have temporarily disabled the MODE 60 FPS option, because we have seen major graphics glitches with some characters, and we need a little more time to fix them as soon as possible.

Subtitles for certain languages ​​are not present in Spawn introductions.

Mortal Kombat 11. Specific character settings:

Cassie: Fixed a visual issue that could sometimes occur when performing Dual Wielding Amplified

Geras: Dash Forward and Dash Backward Geras scroll distance reduced and Sand Trap and Quick Sand recovery increased by 4 frames

Jacqui Briggs: Steering bionic bounce away costs a defensive meter bar Jacqui Briggs: Landing recovery frames from (Air) Shrapnel Blast, (Air) Grenade Launcher, and (Air) Prototype Rocket can no longer be bypassed when canceling 2 in 1 of a specific time Attack Jump

Jade – Wiggle Stick (Away + Back Punch) can now be canceled 2-in-1 if the first or second attack hits the opponent, but the last attack fails Jade – Blazing Nitro Kick Krushing Blow no longer resets when lost

Jax – Gur-Knee (Towards + Back Kick) no longer has a different hitting advantage when hitting opponents standing and ducking Jax – Ripped Amplified now recovers 4 frames faster on hitting and 6 frames faster on failure and is now -8 en bloc (instead of -4)

Johnny Cage: Rising Star can no longer be amplified when blocked flawlessly Johnny Cage: Rising Star Amplified now costs an offensive and defensive meter bar when Rising Star is blocked or fails

Kotal Kahn – Heavy Blade (Back Kick) now starts 1 frame faster, can now be canceled 2-in-1 and has a different hit reaction Kotal Kahn – Yeyecame Disk now causes 5 more blocking frames and has more recoil when Kotal Kahn blocked Normally – Fixed an issue with Totem visuals that persists during some kills

Kitana – Fixed an issue with Dark Deception (Away + Front Punch, Back Kick, Back Punch) Krushing Blow does not trigger if the third attack is a Kounter Kitana – Edenian Strike now has 1 frame more than hitpause Kitana – Fan Toss Amplify features 7 more frames. Fan Lift & Fan-Nado’s combined damage scale has been reduced and their reaction no longer allows the Royal Protection buff to be removed after using certain attacks. The Royal Protection buff now grants a stacking damage buff (up to 50%) for each successful projectile stop lasting 10 seconds and the timer resets with each successful stall Kitana – The Edenian Torsion Throw Strike requirement « Triggers if FATAL BLOW is on cooldown »will no longer be possible after DEADLY GAME (Fatal Blow) has successfully hit Kitana – Edenian’s Twist Push Strike now has an alternate requirement

Noob – Shadow Slide Amplified has a slightly increased hit region when the opponent is in a combo. Noob – Fixed the problem with the camera when (Air) Tele-Slam hits a cornered opponent

Shao Kahn – Wrath Hammer has replaced Reverse Wrath Hammer when Shao Kahn is summoned with the Helm of Kahn Konsumable Shao Kahn – Wrath Hammer Krushing Blow’s hit is now “Triggers if Hammer Throw hits TWICE in a row”

Skarlet – Scythe Slam (Away + Back Punch) does 20 more damage.

Sonya – Getup / Flawless Block Power Shock (Up + Front Kick) now starts at 11 frames (was 13) and no longer has 2 frames of vulnerability before its active frames

Sub-Zero: Correct audio is now played during introductions when using Dimitri Vegas skins against an opponent using Joker

Shang Tsung: Fixed an issue that could cause Lift Amplified to lose the opponent while in Lift’s hit reaction

Terminator – Fixed an issue that prevented multiple lines of dialogue from being used in-game when playing as Terminator

Sindel: Come Forward (Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) no longer hits opponents from behind outside of combos

Joker: KAPOW Krushing Blow is now +5 on hit (down from -25). Krushing Blow requirement “Triggers if FATAL BLOW is on cooldown” will no longer occur after SMILE (Fatal Blow) has successfully hit