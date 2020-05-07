NetherRealm Studios has presented Aftermath, the next expansion of Mortal Kombat 11 which will expand the main story of the game and add three new characters to it: Robocop, Sheeva and Fujin **. Below we give you all the details about what this DLC will be like that will arrive in Mortal Kombat 11 on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One on May 26 so that we continue distributing fatalities left and right.

Expansion of history

The first thing to note about Aftermath is that it will not be a simple DLC that incorporates new characters and the occasional appearance to Mortal Kombat 11, but rather that we are facing a great expansion of content. The main asset of this downloadable is that will add more content to the fight title story, taking the narrative right where it ended to expand the universe of the saga.

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath will present a new story in which Liu Kang You must forge new and unexpected alliances as a new time keeper in order to save the fate of both worlds. Thus, Liu Kang will have to collaborate with both old allies and enemies to maintain balance and prevent everything he has fought for so far from going to hell. This is where the new characters of this expansion.

New characters

Fujin, a fighter introduced in the saga in Mortal Kombat 4, is the first of three new fighters to be added to Mortal Kombat 11 with Aftermath. The protector of time, along with his brother Raiden, will be able to use the wind to control both his sword and himself or his enemies. He will be a very fast fighter and the loyal fans of the franchise will be delighted with his return.

Sheeva It will also return thanks to this expansion. Since she first appeared in Mortal Kombat III, this fighter has been gaining the love of fans thanks to her hard blows and her personality and in Aftermath It will continue to deliver in a beautiful way with its grip-based combat system. Thus, those players who prefer to battle in short distances will find in Sheeva a very interesting addition to Mortal Kombat 11.

Robocop It will be the third and last character to be included in this content expansion. As it was rumored, the robotic policeman from the classic 80s movies will arrive in Mortal Kombat 11 to destroy his opponents thanks to his advanced technology. Robocop will use a lot of weapons that we saw in his movies like the concealed pistol from his thigh, the flamethrower, The shield or the retractable punch of your forearm. And if it was not enough, Peter Weller, an actor who played Robocop in the movies in the original saga, has been commissioned to bring it back to life in Aftermath.

More added

Of course, how could it be otherwise, Aftermath will be accompanied by many other additions for Mortal Kombat 11. The expansion will introduce new fatalities, scenarios and appearances of eluchadores in the title. All these extra add-ons will be arriving in three packs that will be released over the coming months and users who book Aftermath before May 26 will receive a fourth additional pack of extras.

Date, price and new edition

As we have already advanced, Aftermath will be available on May 26 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One and it can be purchased for € 39.99 independently. But if you still don’t have the latest installment in the NetherRealm Studios saga and want to grab everything that has been released for her so far and with her new expansion in one fell swoop, you’ll be happy to know that the company will also launch Mortal Kombat Kollection for € 59.99. This complete version of the title will have a physical edition that will hit the market in June, but for now it has only been announced for the US market.

More about Mortal Kombat 11

As you can see, Aftermath will be loaded again with new content for Mortal Kombat 11 and promises hours and hours of fun. But if you have not yet been able to enjoy the brutal battles of this fighting title, we invite you to take a look at our Mortal Kombat 11 review to discover everything about him.

▪ Release date: 04/23/2019