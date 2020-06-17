We were not few surprised when it was announced that Mortal Kombat 11 I would receive a version for Nintendo Switch. It is enormously unusual for a premiere multiplatform game to also appear on the Nintendo hybrid console almost at the same time as the rest of the versions … and also to do so with such quality. A year later, it reaches us Aftermath, the expansion of the story in the form of DLC which also includes 3 new characters.

Before entering to see what they contain, we must explain the current purchase options for Mortal Kombat 11, which are not few:

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection, which includes the base game, the Kombat Pack (the season pass with six additional characters and about 25 skins) and the Aftermath expansion. It costs € 59.99 in the eShop, but it is only in digital format (and weighs 30.5 gigabytes)Mortal Kombat 11, the simple edition costs € 49.99 in the eShop (weighs 25.7 gigabytes) and around 40 euros on average in physical format (depending on the store, of course). If you already had the game before, or prefer it in physical format, you can buy the expansion separately Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath for € 39.99 in the eShop, the Kombat Pack 1 (with 6 characters and skins) at € 39.99, or a lot with both for € 49.99.

Definitely, the best price option is the Aftermath Kollection, although it is a shame that in Europe it has not been edited in physical format (neither for Nintendo Switch, nor for any other platform; although in America it has been edited, but it does not include a game card, only 30 gigabytes download). Now we will go into detail in the game, but the price of the base game seems adequate for the large amount of content that it offers even without DLCs (and usually drops at half the price in the eShop). The DLCs, on the other hand, seem to us to have been uploaded a lot, and « double » the price of the base game … or more, if we count the various packs of skins.

This review is based on the Aftermath Kollection, and we cover the entire game plus the aforementioned DLCs, despite the fact that We already offered you an analysis of the base game in its day, in which we went into more detail on everything the game offered.

Warning: This video game is classified as PEGI 18, so minors should not be reading this review. The most sensitive people could be affected by some violent scenes.

Aftermath, the Shang Tsung endgame

So let’s move on to see what’s new in Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath. The main « content » of this expansion (and, as we say, included in the Aftermath Kollection series) is an expansion of the story mode that further entangles the timelines of the already very crazy story of the original. If in the base game we had to defeat Kronika, the Guardian of Time, who wanted to alter reality at her whim, now we have to travel back in time to recover her crown, destroyed in the final fight, which is the only thing that can restore time as it was. For this, we have the help of Shang Tsung, one of the main villains of the saga, who has, attention, with the interpretation of Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, the actor who brought him to life in the 1995 film Mortal Kombat.

I’m going to give myself away: I’m a complete noob (but not Saibot) of the Mortal Kombat franchise. And the proof is that unfortunate joke that I have made with Noob Saibot, that nobody with a minimum of respect for the saga could afford. Naturally, I did not find out anything in the long cinematic scenes that tell the story of the game between each combat, in which dozens of characters came out, each one more messy talking about protecting I do not know how many kingdoms and mentioning a string of Asian names that they mixed me in the head. And as if that wasn’t confusing enough, almost all the characters interacted with their versions of other evil timelines and / or doubles (I never knew for sure if they were the same thing).

Come on, a narrative gibberish that nevertheless I ended up enjoying a lot because the cinematic scenes are long, spectacular and full of action that has nothing to envy to any Hollywood blockbuster: complex choreography without camera tricks, pitched battles with hundreds of enemies, shootings and explosions everywhere … And in the long run, when you ended up recognizing the characters, a surprising number of very effective dialogues and « quiet » scenes. There is unlimited potential when you play matching characters with their versions of the future or the past, and they ponder over time, maturity, or redemption.

Obviously, nobody cares much about the traumas derived from missing father figures in a famous game because you can remove the rival’s spine. Aftermath is not Tarkovski’s cinema, but yes it could be Avengers: Endgame, which also includes « daddy issues », epic battles full of superheroes with costumes so different that they would not fit even in a carnival and a plot that is based on revisiting and rewriting events from the past to recover the only magical artifact capable of restoring reality such and as it was before the villain took him (and they also teleport in circular yellow energy portals). I think so much about this because the Aftermath story stays on the same line as the Mortal Kombat 11 story, but further increasing the action and finishing off a much better plot, thanks to being focused on fewer characters and having very short storytelling « shocking ».

Playable, it is not at all distinguishable from the Mortal Kombat 11 storyline, and acts as a direct continuation that kicks off immediately after the (slightly decaf) end of the original. This time it focuses on characters ignored in the story, such as Nightwolf, Sindel, Shang Tsung himself, and Fujin and Sheeva, the two new fighters added in the expansion. If the original story comprised 12 chapters, each centered on one character with around four or five fights per chapter, Aftermath lasts about half, about 3 spanning a total of 8 or 9 hours of history (and most of the time you spend watching cinematic scenes).

« Contained » to give and take

If this is your first time playing Mortal Kombat 11, story mode is great for getting started in the game– Discover the main characters one by one and allow you to experiment with their special moves and attacks. Of course, there is also a very complete tutorial section in which you learn the basic movements, combos, strategies and that is personalized for each character. But story mode is just one of the many ways you can enjoy Mortal Kombat 11. We’ve already covered them in detail in the original game review, so we’ll take a quick look at everything you can do in-game:

Towers, A renewed classic mode where you climb combat after combat, and where you can get the « end » of each fighter, a static kinematics that provides more nuances to each character.Local and online multiplayer, with friendly matches, ranked matches, tournaments … they are usually very fluid on the Internet. Dozens and dozens of ways to customize fighters: special attacks, types of Fatalities, consumable items in combat, and of course many skins that even add « clone characters » (for DC fans, you can turn Cassie Cage into Harley Quinn or Baraka into Killer Croc, although they are with skins payment, which are included in Aftermath Kollection).The Kripta, a third person mode where you find chests with rewards and some puzzles.

We can’t talk about Mortal Kombat 11 without mentioning the characters. The total staff, with all the DLCs, reaches 34 characters. Aftermath includes three new ones: Sheeva, a Shokan like Goro, which means that she has four arms; Fujin, the god of the wind; and Robocop, as a special guest, with the voice and appearance of actor Peter Weller from the 1987 classic (although several of his skins change his appearance completely).

Included in the Kombat Pack, not present in the base game, are Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel (three key characters in the Aftermath story) and the guests Terminator, Joker and Spawn. For many, just being able to recreate the Robocop vs Terminator duel is already worth the game. One last very cool detail is that the Friendships, a much friendlier Fatality guy. They are hilarious, and have included as a free upgrade (along with four extra arenas). Needless to say, it is the only « light » moment in an ultraviolent game, with impalements, dismemberments and organ rains in which the camera is recreated with all the details, zooms and X-ray vision included. And although it takes a fatality to cost, the Fatal Blows (a brutal movement that you activate whenever you have little life left) ensure that there is no combat without its dose of gore.

The key to making all this work, of course, is that it is playably good. AND Mortal Kombat 11 plays great on Nintendo Switch, at an impressive 60 fps in combat, no falls except perhaps in very specific cinematics. It is a very technical game, full of combos that you must perform very quickly, so it was vital to prioritize the frame rate … hence the resolution and the level of detail is well below. It’s especially noticeable in the transitions from story cinematics (rendered as video) to the game, something that on other consoles is virtually unnoticeable, and here it is as if from one plane to another the game went down two blows two generations of consoles. Still, on the move you soon forget about the « dirtiest » graphics, which despite everything still offer impeccable models and animations and very vivid and detailed environments (even if they are blurry).

Very little can be technically reproached for the game, which is one of the most spectacular on the console, whether in portable mode or TV … although there is something very annoying: the low resolution is maintained even in menus, with very small texts that are difficult to read, and menus that go « pedal », especially in the personalize section. It is incomprehensible to see how the battles are incredibly fluid, and yet exploring the character customization menus becomes a bit of a pain. Although I suppose it had to be cut from somewhere …

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection – The pack that « kunde » the most

Still, the Nintendo Switch version is more than solid: playable perfectly, graphically very attractive (by the standards of the console), and above all, incredibly complete, without any cut compared to the « big » versions.

If you have played the saga before, Mortal Kombat 11 is at the height of what you would expect from an eleventh installment, and with a history full of fan service that you should not miss. If you are new (after all it has not been lavished on Nintendo consoles after Wii’s Mortal Kombat Armageddon in 2007), Mortal Kombat 11 can be intimidating at first, due to its huge number of options and its complex gameplay, but it has a very complete tutorial (almost an intensive course).

Regarding the content of Aftermath, we find it very expensive for its separate price (40 euros for a 3-hour campaign with three characters). It is a very good story, better than the original, and Robocop is a hoot, but it is excessive. On the other hand, if you don’t have the game yet, the Aftermath Kollection offers a great quality / quantity / price ratio. Of course, prepare 30 gigabytes …

We have analyzed Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath thanks to a digital download code provided by Warner Bros. Interactive. Version analyzed: 1.0.17

The pack that « kunde » the most

Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the most complete fighting games you can find today, and the Nintendo Switch port is a blast (except for minor bugs that do not affect gameplay). The Aftermath Kollection, with its new characters and story expansion, further increases its value, though as a separate DLC it falls short for its price.

PROS

Huge amount of content: story, towers (arcade), hundreds of customizable items to unlock … and 34 characters to master

Aftermath’s story is even better and more spectacular than that of the original. And of course, ROBOCOP VS TERMINATOR

No cuts compared to other versions. It is a very solid port, and the combats are enormously fluid …

CONS

… at the cost of the menus (and there are dozens) going with a lot of lag and misreading how blurry they are

Aftermath content (a 3 hour story and 3 characters) is sparse for its high price (if you buy it separately)

The graphics are lower than in other versions, of course. But in motion it looks much better

