Morrissey is offended and lashes out at ‘The Simpsons’ for the parody they made on him

Throughout the history of one of the most popular series as it is’The Simpson‘several celebrities have made cameos in their episodes, the last one was that of the former leader of the band’ The Smiths’, Morrissey.

In the chapter ‘Panic on the Streets of Springfield’ they parodied the singer, however, he issued a statement regarding his appearance assuring that he is branded as racist without any basis.

“Calling Morrissey’s character a racist, without pointing out any specific cases, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist. They should take that mirror and show it to themselves“He lashed out in a paragraph in the letter posted on his Facebook page.

It turns out that in the broadcast they point him out as a man with a far-right, fascist-level outlook, who pokes fun at people of color and ends up as an overweight, drunk performer when he hits midlife crisis, something that undoubtedly infuriated the rocker.

It is worth mentioning that Morrissey has made multiple questionable comments about the breed throughout his career, particularly in recent years, in which has supported a British right-wing political group, called the Chinese a “subspecies” and mocked the accent of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, so many described his statement as hypocritical knowing that he has grabbed the headlines for these situations that the series reflected.

The production of The Simpsons has not yet responded to the singer’s message and it is very likely that they omit that possibility since in most of its chapters they include representations of celebrities, including politics, in similar situations and they would have to apologize to each of them.