In recent weeks, the coronavirus COVID-19 It has reached more countries and infected thousands of people around the world. With this increasing number of cases, some soccer players have decided to make donations of money and even their full salaries, in order to help find a possible cure against the virus. In Mexico, a youth squad from America He is the first footballer to declare that he would be willing to donate his salary to fight the coronavirus.

In interview for W Radio, Morrison Palma, one of the most outstanding players of the sub-20 team of the Eagles made his position known: “Of course we would (donate his salary to the entire sub-20 team). It would be a great initiative, more than anything for everything that is happening in the country and the world, we would do it without problem. As a player of the Sub 20 it would not affect me because we are not going to train the club, I do not use transportation, if they decide to stop (salary) as in other leagues, you keep the money you are saving. ”

Morrison Palma is one of the most interesting players in America U 20. He was born on February 12, 2000 and throughout his career in the lower ones of Coapa, he has shown great individual technique and being one of the team’s most promising scorers.

