Sérgio Moro resigned from the Ministry of Justice and accused Jair Bolsonaro to interfere with the Federal Police. Based on Moro’s accusations, Attorney General Augusto Aras called for an investigation against the president. In a statement, Bolsonaro accused his former minister of demanding a referral to the Supreme Court. With the departure of Moro, the dollar broke a new record and the Stock Exchange registered a sharp fall. And the president of a pro-Bolsonaro business group said support was shaken.

1. Upon leaving government, Moro accuses Bolsonaro of interfering in the PF

In announcing his departure from office, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro, accused President Jair Bolsonaro of trying to politically interfere in the command of the Federal Police to gain access to classified information and intelligence reports.

2. Moro conditioned Valeixo’s exchange to be appointed to the Supreme Court, accuses Bolsonaro

In response to the dismissal, filled with accusations, of former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro, President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) stated that Moro conditioned the dismissal of the Director-General of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, to a nomination to the Supreme Court Federal (STF) in November. Shortly after the pronouncement, ex-minister Sérgio Moro replied the president on his Twitter account and denied that he had conditioned an exchange in command of the PF to his appointment to the STF.

3. Augusto Aras asks the Supreme Court for an investigation after statements by Sérgio Moro

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, decided to ask the Supreme Federal Court (STF) for an investigation after the statements of former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro. The objective is to ascertain whether the crimes of ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, malfeasance, obstruction of justice, privileged passive corruption, slanderous denunciation and crime against honor were committed.

4. With the exit of Moro, the dollar reaches R $ 5.74 and the Stock Exchange almost triggers ‘circuit breaker’

With the departure of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro, from the government, the São Paulo Stock Exchange intensified losses and came close to triggering the circuit breaker, a mechanism that suspends negotiations. With the negative results of the trading session, B3 closed with a decrease of 5.45%, to 75,330.61 points. The dollar also reacted negatively and reached a historical high of R $ 5.74. The currency ended the day with a rise of 2.40%, to R $ 5.66.

5. ‘It is the beginning of the end of Bolsonaro’, says president of business group

“Today, any kind of hope that we could have in Bolsonaro came crashing down,” he said. Gabriel Kanner, president of the Brasil 200 Institute, which brings together about 300 businesspeople across Brazil who supported President Jair Bolsonaro during the campaign and throughout his government.

6. Brazil records 357 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours

According to the Ministry of Health bulletin, Brazil registered 357 deaths caused by the new coronavirus and 3,503 cases disease last 24 hours. As a result, across the country, the total number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus reached 3,670, with a total of 52,995 confirmed cases.

7. US surpasses 50,000 covid-19 deaths in official figures

The United States reached 50,031 deaths caused by covid-19, with at least 870,468 confirmed cases of the disease, whose pandemic motivated the confinement of the majority of the population and the paralysis of a large part of the economic activity to prevent the spread of contagions.

8. Trump suggests injecting disinfectant to clear lungs against covid-19

United States President Donald Trump suggested unsubstantiated methods for combating the new coronavirus in his daily briefing at the White House on Thursday, 23. He commented on the use of an injection of disinfectant and ultraviolet light.

9. Russia approaches 70,000 cases of coronavirus

Russia registered this Friday, 24, 5,849 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the number of infected people to 68,622 across the country. Sixty people died in 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 615.

10. Boeing considers withdrawing from union with Embraer, says English newspaper

Boeing’s plan to acquire Embraer’s regional jet business in Brazil was at risk this Friday, 24, according to the online version of the British newspaper Financial Times. The two sides discussed the conditions associated with joining billions of dollars just hours before the deadline that gives each company the right to withdraw from the deal.

