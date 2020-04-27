Conducting the response to coronavirus in Brazil it had been drawing the attention of the international community in a negative way to the country. In the midst of this scenario, the departure of Sérgio Moro from the government of Jair Bolsonaro triggered a new and more serious warning signal among analysts in the United States. For experts heard by the state, the latest news from Brazil may leave the country isolated on the international stage and indicate that there is a political “chaos” installed, while the rest of the world struggles to contain the consequences of a pandemic.

“Moro and Paulo Guedes (Minister of Economy) are the two leaders within the Brazilian government most respected by the international community. They are leaders of credibility regardless of their current positions. In an abnormal government, like Bolsonaro’s, these are the respected leaders who international community seeks “, says Fernando Cutz, a former White House adviser in the Obama and Trump governments, currently a consultant with the Cohen Group. For him, the current situation tends to leave Brazil “more isolated” in the world.

Ahead of Operation Lava Jato, Moro became known in the United States before Bolsonaro. Since 2014, Moro’s name has been a recurrent feature in foreign media reports that reported on Lava Jato developments in Brazil and, as a judge, he has become a frequent presence at events in the USA. Lava Jato’s successes and errors are the subject of study by anti-corruption experts at major American universities. When in Washington and New York, Moro is disputed for agendas with investors, academics, students and analysts.

“Moro’s resignation and the political and economic consequences of that confirm the feeling that Brazil is in chaos at the worst possible moment,” says Michael Camilleri, former government diplomat Barack Obama and director of the Rule of Law study center , from the Inter-American Dialogue Institute. “Since taking office, Bolsonaro has sought to transmit to the international community that is reshaping Brazil. Now, many are beginning to wonder how long this project can last, at what cost, and what can come after,” says Camilleri.

Bolsonaro had been singled out as one of the world’s worst leaders in driving the coronavirus crisis by Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer in late March. After that, international newspapers reported the resignation of the then Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, and Moro’s turbulent departure.

“Like everyone else, Brazil is in a health crisis that directly affects the economy and its future. But Moro’s resignation, just a week after Mandetta’s resignation, exacerbates political instability at a time when the country should send signs of effective leadership. For those who look outside Brazil to Brazil, the political uproar will probably make them think twice before they relate to this government “, says Roberta Braga, associate director of the Latin America department at the Atlantic Council, a think tank based in Washington.

For part of the international community, Moro personified the commitment to fight corruption, one of the components of increasing external confidence in the country. “In the external scenario, the repercussions are very serious, even in relation to governments that, in a way, align themselves with Bolsonaro, like the American government itself, “says Lívia Lopes, associate director of the Center for Brazilian Studies at George Washington University.

