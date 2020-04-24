The departure of former federal judge Sérgio Moro from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security had immediate repercussions. In addition to the pots recorded in the main cities of the country while the now ex-minister was speaking, representatives of different parties commented on the farewell speech of the former chief of Operation Lava-Jato.

In his delivery speech, Moro accused Bolsonaro of trying to politically interfere with the Federal Police command to gain access to classified information and intelligence reports. “The president wants me out of office,” said Moro, making it clear that the departure was motivated by Bolsonaro’s decision.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), was one of those who regretted Moro’s departure from the ministry, recalling the judge’s record in combating corruption. “Brazil loses a lot with Sérgio Moro’s departure from the Ministry of Justice. Moro changed the country’s history by commanding the Lava Jato and putting dozens of corrupt people in jail. Country as minister, “he wrote.

Another former minister recently leaving the government, Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM-MS) congratulated Moro for his work in the federal government. Mandetta highlighted the technical character of the former minister and thanked him for his efforts. “The work done has always been technical. During the epidemic, we worked more closely, always thinking about the common good. Congratulations on the work, Minister Sérgio Moro. The country thanks you! Other struggles will come!”

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PCdoB), was one of those who preferred to speak about the ex-judge’s speech. Through his Twitter account, Dino said that Moro confessed to illegality when admitting that he asked the president for a pension to accept the position. “Moro, unfortunately, confesses another illegality: he asked for a pension or something similar to accept a position in commission. Something never seen before in history. And such a condition was accepted? I cannot fail to register the astonishment”.

Another that echoed points made by Moro during his speech was the former mayor of São Paulo and candidate for president by the PT in 2018, Fernando Haddad. “Various crimes of responsibility described by Moro. Ministers, especially the military who still respect that country, should resign from their positions and force resignation. Impeachment is a long process. The health and economic crisis will worsen if nothing is done” .

