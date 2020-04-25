Minister Sergio Moro’s resignation weakens the anti-corruption rhetoric that helped elect Jair Bolsonaro and could erode an important base of support for the president, that of the so-called “lava-jatistas”.

Minister Sergio Moro’s resignation may erode an important portion of the president’s support base, point out analysts heard by BBC News Brasil

This group, according to political scientist Adriano Codato, from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), and the philosopher Pablo Ortellado, from the University of São Paulo (USP), has “fundamental value” in anti-corruption and is formed mainly by the traditional middle classes , linked to the liberal professions.

Thus, one of the main consequences of the ex-judge’s resignation from office, especially after a harsh statement in which he accused the president of trying to interfere politically with the Federal Police, could be Bolsonaro’s loss of support among the middle class.

Faced with a possible deterioration of this support pillar, adds Ortellado, it would be left to the president to rely on the rhetoric of moral conservatism, another platform that contributed to take him to the Plateau, and to wave to voters to whom these themes – anti-feminism and speech anti-LGBT, for example – are expensive.

“It may be an opportunity for us to know what the size of the extreme extreme right in Brazil really is,” adds Codato, referring to the electorate that forms the hard core of Bolsonarism.

“It’s the people who are going to try to upload the hashtag ‘Moro Comunista'”, he jokes.

Bolsonaro’s resignation and Bolsonaro’s ‘counter-attack’

Sergio Moro and Jair Bolsonaro in February photo; the now ex-minister of Justice and Public Security justified his departure from the government for breaching the president’s promise that he would have carte blanche to make key statements

Moro resigned after the dismissal of the director of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, who had been appointed by him.

In communicating his decision on Friday, the former judge said the president had not provided a technical reason for the director’s departure.

He stated that Bolsonaro’s attitude, despite having the prerogative to appoint cadres in the institution, violated the promise made to Moro when he took over the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, that he would have carte blanche to make key nominations.

Moro accused the president of trying to interfere politically in the PF, insisting since the second half of last year that there should be a change in command of the institution – without any technical reason for that.

“The president said more than once that he wanted to have a person of his personal contact (in the PF), for whom he could call, gather information, intelligence reports, be a director, superintendent,” he said.

“And it is not the role of the Federal Police, investigations must be preserved,” added the minister, adding that, even during the Lava Jato, in the PT’s administrations, the institution had autonomy to carry out its work without political interference.

Still according to Moro, the president would also have told him that “he was concerned about ongoing investigations” at the Supreme Federal Court and that the change in command of the PF would be opportune also for this reason – which, for the minister, the dismissal was not justified. and it generated “great concern”.

In a statement hours later, Bolsonaro countered the comments and said Moro would have conditioned Valeixo’s departure to an appointment to the STF in November – something the former judge denied minutes later on Twitter.

For Codato, Bolsonaro’s speech signaled in some moments, especially those in which he tried to attack the now ex-minister, an attempt to contain an eventual landing of the Lava Jatista electorate. “But he was long-winded and confused,” he adds.

The interactions between the president’s supporters on social media in the coming days, says the social scientist, should give a clearer idea of ​​this Friday’s balance for politics.

The division of the bolsonarista base

Between 11 am and 1:30 pm, therefore, before the president’s speech, Moro’s departure generated wide rejection on Twitter, mobilizing almost 70% of the profiles engaged in the debate on the networks and dividing Bolsonaro’s own support base, according to the survey made by Public Policy Analysis Directorate of Fundação Getulio Vargas (DAPP-FGV).

The demonstrations in opposition to the government exceeded the percentage observed when the ex-Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta left, who had 60% of the profiles in his support earlier this month.

The DAPP also noted a split between the president’s supporters. Part claimed that the resignation was a loss in the fight against corruption and, possibly, a mistake of the government, while bolsonaristas in the opposite pole attacked the ex-judge and accused him of acting politically.

The professor of the public policy management course at USP Pablo Ortellado, who monitors the political debate on social networks, highlighted the critical position of important lava-jatista movements in the bolsonarista sphere – such as Vem pra Rua, which came to call a pot against the president and classified Moro’s departure as an electoral fraud.

The dismissal of the former super-minister coincides with yet another episode that deteriorates the anti-corruption discourse of Bolsonarism and may contribute to dehydrate the support base:

The future of Bolsonaro and Bolsonarism

Bolsonaro beckons admirers in Brasília in a photo from the last 19th; how is your support base after Moro leaves the government?

For Ortellado, the impact of Moro’s departure on the president’s governance will depend on how he and his surroundings will interpret the episode – and how the electorate will receive the president’s position.

“The advertising machine is very powerful”, he highlights. “But she was affected.”

For Codato, the future of the Bolsonaro government will depend on the behavior of three variables: the social base, which represents the popular support enjoyed by the government, the opposition, which has not yet shown a concrete agenda so far, and the parliamentary base.

It is still unclear, in this sense, what will be the behavior of deputies and senators hitherto linked to the president. The episode, says the social scientist, may finally divide the group between those who are in fact bolsonaristas and the “moristas”.

After Moro’s speech, federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) stated in an interview that, no matter how much the former judge was her godfather, as a deputy at the base she should stand by Bolsonaro.

Military police officer Kátia Sastre (PL-SP), deputy of the bullet stand in the Chamber and aligned until then with Bolsonarism, said in a post on Twitter that “with the departure of Moro, President Jair Bolsonaro loses. Brazil loses The fight against corruption loses. It is a pity. The people’s hope for a fairer country is going down the drain. “

In the same vein, deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP) tweeted that “President Bolsonaro’s speech did not reverse the dire situation after Moro left, perhaps it has worsened further with the attacks”.

Despite the still uncertain scenario, Ortellado believes that the loss of support among lava-jet voters should appear to some extent in the next opinion polls, reducing the level of approval that the government has managed to maintain since April last year, around 30% and 35%.

The eventual disembarkation of part of the electorate, he assesses, could lead to a “strong reconfiguration” of bolsonarism, more supported by moral conservatism and popular classes – characteristics that would bring the right-wing populism movement observed in other countries, where traditionally there is no strong adhesion of the middle class.

