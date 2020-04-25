The departure of the Minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro, not only indicates the worsening of the political crisis and a turn in the government, but also puts the cards on the table for the 2022 electoral dispute. Until today, President Jair Bolsonaro was a practically lonely player in the field from the right and the far right, but now Moro will be a heavyweight challenger.

Bolsonaro has already presented himself as a candidate for a new term, although, behind the scenes of politics, 2022 is seen as the most unpredictable year of this season. With the resignation, Moro threw the government on the ropes and paved the way for an impeachment process. In practice, when denouncing that the president was acting to interfere politically in the Federal Police and wanted to monitor intelligence reports, worrying about the direction of investigations in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the former Lava Jato judge exposed what opponents of Bolsonaro classifies it as a “farce” in the fight against corruption.

Moro became the main executioner of the president and now fuels polarization with the left. In a time of a coronavirus pandemic, with Bolsonaro distributing positions in exchange for support in Congress and about to marry past paper with Centrão parties – whom he always called “old politics” -, Moro’s allies say that “Lava Jato jumped out of the government “so as not to be shipwrecked with him.

“It is the beginning of the end of this government”, summarized the deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP), coordinator of the Parliamentary Front of Public Security. “We are concerned with this intransigent stance of President Jair Bolsonaro, which made him lose one of his great allies in the struggle to build a more just and honest Brazil”.

The PT summit, in turn, started the “Fora Bolsonaro” campaign. In a post published on Twitter, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – who was convicted by Moro and spent 580 days in prison – said he did not know how the institutions have not yet reacted to Bolsonaro. “It is necessary to start Fora Bolsonaro because we cannot allow it to destroy democracy,” said the PT.

Affiliation

In his speech, Moro gave all the hints that he wants a candidacy by saying he is willing to serve Brazil at any time. “Regardless of where I am, it has always been available to the country, ” he said. Pode, a party of Senator Álvaro Dias (PR), is one of those who want to affiliate the former minister.

“The departure of Minister Sérgio Moro (…), an option of the President of the Republic, represents the departure of the Bolsonaro government from popular sentiment and the fight against corruption. It is the defeat of ethics,” stated Dias, in a note.

In Congress, the Lava Jatista bench is already moving to launch the former judge as a candidate for the Planalto Palace in 2022.

In practice, the wound opened in Bolsonarism with the dismissal of the incumbent of Justice, hitherto the most popular of the team, is greater than imagined. The now ex-minister opened up behind the scenes of conversations with Bolsonaro with details that left the Republic perplexed. When reporting pressures to defend the then General Director of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, Moro said: “I told the President that it would be political interference. He said it would be”.

The opening of an inquiry at the STF to investigate who organized and financed demonstrations in defense of the military dictatorship on Sunday is just one end of this story. There is a Fake News CPI in Congress in progress and other investigations in progress, involving even Bolsonaro’s children.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo found that the mayor, Rodrigo Maia, (DEM-RJ), does not intend to authorize an impeachment process against Bolsonaro now. Despite pressure from leaders of various parties, Maia told interlocutors with whom he spoke on Friday that caution is needed.

The assessment is that, although there is a serious deterioration of the Bolsonaro government, the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil should postpone any decision on impeachment at this time.

There is a perception at the summit of Congress and even the Supreme that it is necessary to wait for the next chapters of the crisis. The argument is that there is no impeachment without people on the street – which should not happen in the next few days, because of the covid-19 – and without the collapse of the economy. Even so, politicians note that everything can change at any time.

At Planalto, Bolsonaro now appears as a weak and cornered president. It has been losing support even from the military wing of the government.

The generals do not plan to abandon him, but, in reserved conversations, they admit that Bolsonaro may have walked the path of no return by listening more to the ideological core, known as the “hate office”, than his former traveling companions. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

.