The head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) anti-corruption working group, Drago Kos, said that former Justice and Public Security Minister Sérgio Moro’s revelations about President Jair Bolsonaro’s attempts at “political interference” in Federal Police may threaten the country’s candidacy at the entrance of the organization.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Kas said the OECD called Brazilian officials to inquire “what was happening” after the announcement of Moro’s resignation, who left the government on April 24 after reporting pressure from the president to change the PF command. .

“Our member states are very, very strict when discussing membership of the OECD. So I hope that Brazil will use this as an opportunity, but if they take another path, our member states will know how to deal with it,” he said. “We want to be absolutely sure that Brazil is not going backwards.”

Kos told the US website that he was “shocked” by Moro’s departure. Last year, the two met in Brasília to discuss anti-corruption measures adopted by the Brazilian government that should be in line with the organization’s standards.

The head of the anti-corruption working group said he expects Brazilian authorities to investigate Moro’s allegations with the same commitment they did during Operation Car Wash.

“When you see someone like Moro leave the Ministry of Justice, you know something is terribly wrong,” he said. “In Brazil, I met with very qualified police, prosecutors and specialists who deal with corruption cases. The question now is how free will they be to do their job?”

According to the director, a video conference will be held in June to discuss, among other issues, Moro’s departure from the government. The main theme of the meeting is the Brazilian candidacy, submitted in 2017 and which started to take place earlier this year.

