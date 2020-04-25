The accusations made by former Justice Minister Sérgio Moro against President Jair Bolsonaro divided the opposition parties. Faced with Moro’s revelations, each party decided to act on its own, some competing for protagonism, others following different paths.

Parliamentarians and leaders of the PDT, PSB and Rede each filed their own impeachment request for Bolsonaro. A portion of the PSOL bench had already done the same weeks ago – contrary to guidance from the party leadership.

The PT stepped on the brake at the direction of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In a meeting with the party president, Gleisi Hoffmann, the ex-presidential candidate Fernando Haddad, the president of the Perseu Abramo Foundation, Aloisio Mercadante and the leaders of the benches in the Chamber and in the Senate, Lula advised the party to be cautious in the face of Moro’s revelations .

In the evening the ex-president would participate in an extended meeting with the national executive of the party and other leaders. Throughout the day, the PT divided the focus between Bolsonaro and Moro, who was identified as Lula’s executioner and responsible for the year and a half that the PT spent in jail.

Gleisi, in his social networks, compared Moro’s speech to a “complaint”. Video distributed by party leaders earlier in the evening highlighted Moro’s “praise” for Lula and former President Dilma Rousseff. The former minister said that “despite the problems” of corruption, PT governments maintained the autonomy of the Federal Police, unlike Bolsonaro.

The lack of unity has wrecked an initiative by the PSOL leadership that tried to articulate the unity of the left parties around an impeachment request that would be signed by jurists, intellectuals and entities representing civil society.

The idea was launched in the early afternoon and taken by each party to internal discussions. The decision should have taken place at the party presidents’ meeting in the late afternoon, but PDT and PSB did not even participate in the conversation, PT took its foot off the accelerator and PC do B as well. Until the early evening, opposition parties had not even agreed on the content of a joint note.

