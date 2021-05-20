Morocco would have tricked children into crossing the border to Ceuta saying that Ronaldo and Messi were playing

Ceuta continues two days after the massive arrival of immigrants from Morocco to Spain crowded with people, many of them minors. According to local media, the Red Cross and the EFE agency, some of the children who arrived did so deceived because they were told that in the Spanish city they could see the footballers Messi and Ronaldo.

The Ceuta authorities have sheltered 850 minors who entered this week from Morocco in a historical episode of migration, and its focus today is the activity of the National Police, with coronavirus tests and in some cases to determine if they are under 18 years of age.

In addition to these 850 minors, the youngest of them four years old, there is an undetermined number in the vicinity of the port of Ceuta who They wait for their opportunity to get on a boat to reach the Peninsula, and there are 230 more at the La Esperanza youth center.

The 850 minors are distributed between the temporary shelter in Piniers, where there are two hundred, and in a warehouse in the Tarajal industrial estate adjacent to the border that separates Spain from Morocco, which houses 650, sources from the Government Delegation have informed Efe.

To alleviate the situation of the Tarajal warehouse, it is planned to send 200 minors who are in the La Esperanza center to other Spanish cities, which has better conditions and also These are kids who are integrated and have been residing in Ceuta for several months, has added the same source.

Procedure with minors

The Police establishes two procedures for the care of minors, the first of them being family reunification, which is intended for parents who claim their children, for which the Autonomous City of Ceuta has provided this Thursday a telephone number (956512413).

In this sense, the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, has stated that many families are claiming the minors who have arrived from Morocco during the last days to Ceuta and has indicated that it will be studied “rigorously on a case-by-case basis”, always prevailing the best interests of the minor.

The second procedure refers to minors who do not claim anyone and who, therefore, they are in a situation of helplessness, so its care corresponds to the city of Ceuta, has added a spokesman for the Government Delegation.

How to determine age

To determine the age in cases in which there are doubts that they are minors, they are asked a test of the wrist bones and an oral X-ray.

Wandering the streets of Ceuta

Minors continue to arrive this Thursday in the Tarajal industrial warehouse, some voluntarily after several days sleeping on the street and eating from charity and others handcuffed by agents of the Local Police.

The ship is guarded by military vehicles and the National Police and the cleaning services have concluded this Thursday a special disinfection of the surroundings, although very close there are still remains of bottles of water, food and clothing.

The first area of ​​the ship where the minors arrive is protected by a military awning, under which there are some tables where they sit, they do the coronavirus tests -of which nine tested positive yesterday- and receive food.

The Red Cross is taking care of the minors of the Tarajal ship with the support of the Army, which provides them with bunk beds.

“Many saw that people were running, they said that they had opened the border, that it was like a party, and they left”

Tricks to cross the border

Some of those who arrived in Ceuta this week along with 8,000 other people did so deceived because they were told that in the Spanish city they could see the footballers Messi and Ronaldo, has affirmed a volunteer who distributes food on the border, Bárbara Chellarám, and others witnesses to El Faro de Ceuta.

Whether it was because of lies, to go along with the flow or out of genuine interest in crossing the border, many young people from the area jumped there. “Many saw people running, they said they had opened the border, that it was like a party, and they left. The school is now empty, without children, and the parents crying ”, another witness assures the Ceutí newspaper.

Morocco chartered buses to return home

The Moroccan authorities are chartering buses for migrants returned from Ceuta or those who were unable to access in recent days. can now return to their homes, as Efe learned from sources on the ground.

This return movement actually began yesterday, and has two modalities: trips in urban buses for those who go to the neighboring towns of the region (Tangier, Tetouan or Rincón) and travel in better equipped coaches for those covering longer distances, like Fez or Casablanca, several hours away.

In principle, those who declare not having money even to pay for that return trip have priority, the sources said.

The message is being communicated to the groups of unemployed young people who roam around Castillejos hoping to try a new entrance to Ceuta, something unlikely given that in the last hours a very clear desire to seal the border can be observed.

The same sources added that, in parallel, the local authorities of the big cities have instructions to prevent the movements when it is suspected that the objective of these people is to travel to Castillejos to try the passage to Ceuta.

Calm on the border

From the Moroccan side of the border you can no longer see what you saw yesterday: groups of people who gave up the migratory passage and left towards the south, towards Morocco, from no man’s land, which seems to indicate that this inter-border terrain was also empty yesterday.

Although there were riots and riots last night between young people and the police who prevented them by all means from approaching the border, the situation this morning was absolutely calm, and even the streets appear clean of rubble and the remains of the night demonstrations.