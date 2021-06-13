Morocco: Spain “instrumentalizes” the European Parliament and the crisis has not been resolved

The Moroccan Government has lamented the “instrumentalization” of the European Parliament in the crisis with Spain, after the approval of a resolution that has censured the actions of Rabat in relation to the events in Ceuta, and has stressed that the causes of the disagreement with Spain remain unresolved.

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized efforts to “Europeanize” the crisis with Spain, and has insisted on the purely “bilateral” nature Of the same. “The instrumentalization of the European Parliament in this crisis is counterproductive,” the Foreign Ministry defended in a statement. “Far from contributing to the solution, it is part of a logic of political escalation in the short term,” he warned.

Likewise, Rabat has once again played the migration card, denouncing that those who try to criticize Morocco in this area are the ones who “actually benefit the most of the concrete results “of cooperation in this field.

In this sense, he has claimed that Since 2017, migratory cooperation has made it possible to abort more than 14,000 attempts at irregular immigration, the dismantling of 5,000 human trafficking networks, the rescue of 80,500 migrants at sea, in addition to having prevented “innumerable assault attempts.”

WARN AGAINST EU PATERNALISM

The Moroccan Government has defended that “he does not need any endorsement in his migration management”. “Paternalism is a dead end”, he warned, stressing that “it is not punishment or reward that induces behavior, but the conviction of a shared responsibility.”

On the other hand, regarding the resolution approved in the European Parliament, it has been considered that “by trying to stigmatize Morocco, the very principle of association is being undermined”.

The European Parliament approved by 397 votes in favor, 85 against and 196 abstentions, one motion in which MEPs have shown their rejection of Rabat’s strategy in Ceuta and that the lives of thousands of minors be put at risk to respond to Spain’s gesture of assisting the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali.

The joint motion of popular, socialists, liberals and greens has lamented the worsening diplomatic and political crisis which “undermines the multidimensional strategy and the privileged neighborhood relations between Morocco, the European Union and its Member States”.