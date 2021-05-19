Morocco reduces the pressure and the Government asks the autonomies to take in 200 minors to alleviate the collapse of Ceuta

The crisis in Ceuta is beginning to be redirected, although the situation is still far from normal. This Wednesday morning, Morocco closed the El Tarajal border crossing, thus halting a good part of the migratory exodus that has caused that, in recent days, around 8,000 people have crossed the border irregularly and entered Spain, many of them minors. The Government considers that the Alawite kingdom is “softening” its position, and this Wednesday he met with the autonomous communities to begin negotiating the relocation in the peninsula of 200 minors sheltered in Ceuta since before the crisis to alleviate the saturated services of the autonomous city.

Wednesday’s day was quieter than Tuesday’s at the Ceutí border, especially since, at around 10:45 a.m., the Moroccan police forces sealed the border and began to use it with greater intensity to repel people who tried to cross it irregularly and to dissolve the groups that were waiting to do so. Despite this, and after hours without any arrival, dozens of migrants returned to access Ceuta by swimming starting at 4:45 p.m., most of them minors. Spanish security forces returned many of them upon arrival, although some tried to avoid being intercepted by swimming further afield.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, of the nearly 8,000 people who have entered Ceuta irregularly since Monday, some 5,600 have already been repatriated to Morocco. Most of them have been returned ‘hot’, that is, at the same time they were intercepted at the border. But several hundred of the adults who accessed the Tarajal breakwater in the last hours to Spain have voluntarily returned to Morocco after having to spend the night sleeping in parks, gardens or in the mountains of Ceuta.

In addition, according to government sources, another good part of those who want to undo the road they have traveled and return to Morocco are minors and, in some cases, children of a much younger age than that of migrant minors usually have. The Government suspects that dozens of children crossed the border deceived, and in fact many of these minors are asking to return to their families in their country, requests that are being transmitted through the consulates.

200 sheltered minors will be distributed throughout Spain

In any case, despite the improvement in the situation, Ceuta remains far from normal and its assistance services are overwhelmed, which has caused dozens of migrants to have had to sleep in the open. Therefore, the Ministry of Social Rights called this Wednesday a meeting with the counselors of social services of the autonomous communities to negotiate the relocation in the peninsula of 200 minors who were sheltered in Ceuta since before the migratory crisis – not the kind that entered this week – in order to relieve pressure on the autonomous city.

Social Rights assures that it has found a good disposition among the autonomies to take charge of these relocations, with the exception of Andalusia, which has argued that “it cannot take in more children” because its system is already saturated with 3,000 minors in charge. Vox has threatened the regional government (PP-Ciudadanos) with withdrawing its support if it assumes the assistance of more migrant children and adolescents. On the contrary, the Valencian Community, Basque Country, Extremadura, the Region of Murcia, Galicia, the Balearic Islands or Castilla-La Mancha They expressly showed their willingness to receive a part of the minors who leave Ceuta, according to the sources consulted.

At the meeting on Wednesday, the central government agreed with the communities that the distribution system for the 200 migrants will take into account criteria such as the population of each autonomy, its per capita income, its unemployment rate or the healthcare pressure they have had in recent months due to the arrival of migrant minors. In addition, it has been decided to exclude Melilla and the Canary Islands from the new distribution – in addition to, obviously, Ceuta – because they are the territories with the most saturated reception services.

The specific number of migrants that would correspond to host each community has not yet been decided and will be defined in the next few hours based on these criteria. In a period of two or three days, explain sources of Social Rights, the final resolution will be voted, which nevertheless it will not be mandatory. The autonomous communities have full powers in reception, and could decide the number of minors who will attend their centers regardless of what is agreed in the Interterritorial Council.