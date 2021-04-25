Morocco receives the Spanish ambassador urgently and expresses its discomfort at hosting the head of the Polisario

The Government of Morocco, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has received this Saturday urgently the ambassador of Spain in Morocco, Ricardo Díez-Hochleitner Rodríguez, to express his discomfort at having welcomed in Spain the head of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali.

Apparently, the Moroccan authorities have expressed their exasperation at the attitude of the Spanish Government, which have considered “unfair”, and they have reiterated to the Spanish ambassador the importance of the issue of territorial integrity for the Moroccan people, according to local media.

Ricardo Diez-Hochleitner

Ambassador of Spain in Morocco

The Spanish diplomat, born in Bogotá (Colombia) on June 30, 1953, has held the position of Spanish ambassador to Morocco since June 2015.

Brahim Ghali, 73, accused of genocide, remains admitted in serious condition under a false identity in a hospital in Logroño, “for humanitarian reasons”, diplomatic sources have confirmed.

The head of the Polisario Front, who suffers from respiratory problems, reportedly registered under the false name of Mohamed benbatouch and an Algerian identity to avoid problems with the Spanish justice, which accuses him of human rights violations.

According to the Jeune Afrique media, the head of the Polisario Front also suffers a digestive cancer for several years and had previously been hospitalized in Tindouf (Algeria), where he had received a visit from the Algerian Chief of Staff, Saïd Chengriha.