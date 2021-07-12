Morocco imposes a quarantine on travelers from Spain, France and Portugal

Several travelers on a flight from Casablanca at the Madrid – Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport. (Photo: Alberto Ortega / Europa Press)

Morocco imposes as of Tuesday, July 13, a ten-day quarantine on travelers not vaccinated against the coronavirus from Spain, France and Portugal, according to the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs this Sunday.

The new measure corresponds to the latest update of travel recommendations made by the Moroccan authorities, after including Spain, France and Portugal in list B of high risk areas for the spread of covid-19 and the Delta variant.

Travelers from the countries on list B – which currently includes 81 countries in total – must present a negative PCR test for less than 48 hours and, if they are not vaccinated (with the two doses), they must pass a quarantine of ten days in a hotel designated by the authorities and pay for your stay.

Morocco resumed international travel on June 15 with conditions that have varied and updated according to the epidemiological situation of each country.

Morocco has suspended, for the second consecutive year, the operation Paso del Estrecho from the Spanish ports, which it framed in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The return of Moroccans living abroad by sea will take place from the same maritime transit points of last years, that is, Sète (France) and Genoa (Italy), which leaves out the Spanish ports.

Those who choose this option to return to Morocco during the summer must present a negative PCR at the time of boarding and will be subjected to another while on board, “in order to guarantee maximum health security for themselves and their families.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

