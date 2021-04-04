Morocco expresses its “firm” support to King Abdullah II of Jordan

Morocco has expressed this Sunday its “strong support” for the decisions taken by King Abdullah II “to guarantee the security” of Jordan, after the authorities of this Arab country carried out this Saturday a campaign of arrests “for security reasons.”

“His Majesty King Mohamed VI reiterates his full solidarity with the Hashemite kingdom of Jordan“said a statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs this Sunday.

Morocco’s support joins that of other countries expressed after the official Jordanian news agency Petra reported that Bassem Awadallah, former adviser to King Abdullah II and former Minister of Finance, had been arrested along with Sharif Hasan bin Zaid, former prince heir and stepbrother of the sovereign.

They were both between a undetermined number of detaineesthe agency added, citing a security source.

Some media have claimed that it was “a apparent coup attempt“Against the monarch, an extreme to which the Armed Forces did not allude in a statement released this Saturday.

In addition, the Jordanian Armed Forces asked the monarch’s half-brother and former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein to stop your activities “against the security and stability” of the country.

Hamzah bin Hussein said – in a video sent to the British channel BBC by his lawyer – to be under house arrest as part of a campaign against the country’s leaders.