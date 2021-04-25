Morocco “deplores the attitude” of Spain in welcoming the Polisario leader

The Government of Morocco has deplored this Sunday “the attitude of Spain” to welcome the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, who is hospitalized in Spanish territory to receive medical attention after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

“Morocco expresses its disappointment towards this act contrary to the spirit of partnership and good neighborliness and which has to do with a fundamental issue for the Moroccan people and their forces, “reads a statement released by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry.

Moroccan authorities already they expressed their discomfort this Saturday to Ricardo Díez-Hochleitner Rodríguez, Spanish ambassador to Morocco, for hosting Ghali, who is accused of crimes of genocide and who is admitted to a hospital in Logroño.

The situation has generated exasperation in the Government of the country, since they believe that the position of Spain is “unfair”. In addition, they have again highlighted to Díez-Hochleitner the importance of the territorial integrity of his people, according to local media.

Apparently, the entrance of the head of the Polisario Front occurred after he entered the hospital under the fake name by Mohamed Benbatouch and Algerian nationality to avoid having problems in Spain, where he is accused of violating Human Rights.

Ghali has respiratory problems and, according to the daily Jeune Afrique, suffers a digestive cancer since some years. He had already been admitted to a hospital previously for this reason. On that occasion it was in Tindouf (Algeria), where he met with the Chief of the Algerian General Staff, Saïd Chengriha.