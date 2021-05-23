Morocco denies Laya and warns about the danger of breaking with Spain

The Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Naser Burita, affirmed this Sunday that “There has been no contact with Spain since the outbreak of this current crisis”, caused by the secret entry into Spanish soil of the general secretary of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, to be hospitalized for Covid-19 in a hospital in Logroño.

Burita was interviewed by the French radio station Europe 1, and in his words he wanted to deny explicitly to the Spanish Minister Arancha González-Laya, who this Sunday morning said on the microphones of Radio Nacional de España that Spain and Morocco are holding conversations in a discreet manner.

“Contrary to what the Minister says,” declared Burita, “there have been no contacts since the outbreak of the crisis (in mid-April), and contrary to what she says, we were never informed on the arrival of that individual “to Spain.

“Today there is a problem of trust and mutual respect with Spain”

Burita made the distinction between the European Union and most of its countries, with which there are “very good relationship” and “a hostile attitude from Spain” that has created, he says, this bilateral crisis.

“Today there is a problem of trust and mutual respect with Spain,” he added, and warned, more explicitly than the previous days: “Now Spain has to find a solution: if it opts for the exit (of Ghali) from it way it came in, is that it seeks the aggravation of the crisis or even the break up. “

Burita’s words to the French station come when they had almost passed 24 hours of peace of mind and the absence of statements, after a week of constant warning messages to Spain about Ghali’s fate.

Returns from people

Today it was learned that Morocco has accepted the return of 7,500 people of the almost 9,000 who entered the city illegally, among those who left voluntarily and those forced to return, according to figures provided by the Government Delegation in Ceuta and without the least information on the matter having been offered in Morocco.

Throughout the day, only the Federation of the Democratic Left, a small group with only two deputies in parliament, distanced itself from the patriotic atmosphere prevailing in the political class and criticized its government in a statement for the migration crisis, where it “categorically rejects all kinds of instrumentalization of the tragedies of citizens (therefore) the dignity of citizens is a fundamental priority. “

On Saturday, the President of the Government, Saadedin Otmani, referred to the crisis with Spain but ignored the migratory avalanche; rather it focused on asking European countries “clear speeches” on Western Sahara, in the face of its supposed opacity, and recalled, in obvious allusion to Spain, that Morocco never agreed to support Catalan separatism.

Today he pronounced on the migratory crisis Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Foreign Minister of France, a former colonial power and a country that maintains a solid alliance with Morocco for several decades.

Le Drian avoided showing solidarity with Spain and referred to the migratory avalanche as a “totally regrettable” incident, before saying that he had spoken with Burita this Sunday, “to try to help that dialogue (between Spain and Morocco) be reestablished.”

Workers victims of that crisis

One of the groups most affected by the migratory crisis are the so-called “cross-border”, Moroccans who worked in Ceuta (there are about 3,500) in domestic service, assistance or manual jobs and who had been without work since March 2020, when Morocco closed the land border with Ceuta.

The general secretary of the Colectivo de Transfronterizos, Chakib Marouan, said that many members of his collective took advantage of the border lack of control last Monday to appear in Ceuta and claim their jobs, but in almost all cases they found employers who advised them to go back and look for a legal formula to return at another time .

Now the majority returned to their homes in Castillejos and its region, and They ask the government for help to be able to get ahead in the absence of a clear horizon of opening the border.

On another level, on Saturday an incipient movement of calls to the boycott of Spanish products in Morocco, to protest the attitude of Spain in welcoming for medical reasons the general secretary of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, sick with Covid, which has been at the origin of the current crisis; However, the campaign, started on Facebook and Twitter, does not have many followers and has not caught on among the population so far.