Morocco denies Laya and accuses Spain of “creating” the crisis and pretending that Europe should assume it

Naser Burita, Moroccan Foreign Minister, in an image provided by his own ministry. (Photo: FOREIGN MINISTRY OF MOROCCO / EUROPA PRESS)

The Moroccan Foreign Minister, Naser Burita, stated this Sunday that “there has been no contact with Spain since the outbreak of this current crisis” and has reproached Spain for being responsible for “creating” the crisis opened by the presence in Logroño of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, to later want Europe to take over.

Burita has been interviewed by the French radio station Europe 1, where he has explicitly denied the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, who this morning said on the microphones of Radio Nacional de España that Spain and Morocco have discreet conversations.

“Contrary to what the Minister says,” Burita declared, “there have been no contacts since the outbreak of the crisis, and contrary to what he says, we were never informed about the arrival of that individual” in Spain.

Burita I have made a distinction between the European Union and most of its countries, with which there is “very good relationship” and “a hostile attitude from Spain”, “which has created this bilateral crisis. “Today there is a problem of trust and mutual respect with Spain,” he added, and warned, more explicitly than in previous days: “Now Spain has to find a solution: if it opts for the departure (of Ghali) from the same way it entered, is that it seeks the worsening of the crisis or even the rupture ”.

Morocco disassociates from the European Union

“Spain did not consult Europe before making decisions that affect the interests of Morocco. Spain did not consult Europe before failing to comply with the Schengen criteria to accept the fraudulent entry of a wanted person …

