Morocco closes all border accesses with Spain and interrupts the massive arrival of immigrants

The Moroccan police sealed this Wednesday morning the Tarajal border crossing and interrupted the migratory exodus that in the past two days allowed the entry into the Spanish city of Ceuta from 8,000 emigrants undocumented, as Efe has been able to verify at the border and while the government is silent.

The hundreds of people who during all this Tuesday were concentrated in front of the TarajalTaking advantage of any police distraction or any opportunity to cross the border, today they are undertaking the reverse path, towards the south, after having convinced themselves that the accesses are closed.

The Government considers that the massive arrival of some 8,000 migrants irregularly to Ceuta, from MoroccoIt is an assault on the border and not a migration crisis.

Sources of the Executive of Pedro Sanchez They speak of assault and the president himself has denied this Wednesday in Congress that what happened is a migration crisis, although he has limited himself to pointing out that it is a crisis “of another kind”, caused, in his opinion, by the lack of border control by Rabat.

This has been stated by the chief executive in response to a question from the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, during the government control session, in which he also indicated that Spain has the “unequivocal support” of all European authorities in the face of a lack of respect that is not only for Spain but also for the whole of Europe.

Almost 5,000 have been returned to Morocco

After the arrival of more than 8,000 migrants to Ceuta irregularly, including some 1,500 minors, and after Spain has already returned to 4,800 people to Moroccan territory, the Government considers that the situation is already normalizing.

Regarding the diplomatic relationship with Morocco, the Executive emphasizes that this continues to be a neighboring country and an important friend of Spain, and trusts in the return of the Moroccan ambassador, Karima Benyaich, which this Tuesday was called to consultations shortly after it was summoned to the headquarters of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Faced with escalating tension with RabatSánchez has asked all political forces, especially those of the conservative bench, “a plus of responsibility”, after receiving strong criticism from PP and Ciudadanos to his foreign policy.