Morocco announces that its ambassador will not return to Spain until the government clarifies the presence of Ghali

The Moroccan ambassador to Spain, called for consultations last Tuesday in Rabat, “will not return while the crisis lasts, and the crisis will last as long as its true cause continues”, which is the “lack of explanation and respect” in the presence of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, in Spanish territory, “in conditions unworthy for a rule of law”, and his failure to appear before the Spanish Justice, declared this Thursday the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Naser Bourita, in a restricted appearance before the press.

In the first reference by a Moroccan official to the migratory avalanche on Ceuta in recent days -8,000 arrivals in 48 hours-, Burita said that this wave was due “to a context of fatigue of the Moroccan police force after the festivities at the end of Ramadan”, but also to “the total inaction of the police Spanish “, which, according to him, is deployed at the rate of one policeman for every one hundred Moroccan agents in the border areas.

Bourita also denounces the “media hostility” in Spain against Morocco “on the basis of fake news”. “Madrid must show transparency with its public opinion,” he defended, underlining that “the reference to the underdevelopment of the kingdom reveals old reflections” in Spain, although Morocco registers “sustained growth rates despite the crisis.”

Bourita He rejected this Thursday what in his opinion is a “double language” on the part of the Spanish Government, denouncing that in certain “environments” there is an outdated vision regarding the kingdom of Alawis. “Morocco does not accept double language and positions from Madrid.”

In the opinion of the Moroccan Foreign Minister, the Spanish Government must “be aware that the Morocco of today is not the one of yesterday” and therefore in “certain environments in Spain they must update their vision” about the neighboring country.

Judge Pedraz does not consider it necessary to detain Ghali

On the other hand, legal sources indicate that in the case of ASADEDH the magistrate indicates that the agreement in the car is maintained for which he reopened his complaint, whose proceedings date back to 2008. While in the case of Breica, he also rejects the precautionary measures without prejudice to the fact that, after requesting the appearance of article 505 of the Criminal Procedure Law, it is practiced on the indicated day for your statement.

This article states that “when the detainee is placed at the disposal of the investigating judge or court that must hear the case, the latter, unless he decrees his provisional release without bail, will convene a hearing in which the Public Prosecutor or the accusing parties they may be interested in decreeing the provisional imprisonment of the investigated or defendant or their provisional release with bail “.

Thus, Pedraz maintains his criteria and for the moment continues to consider that no need to take precautionary measures against Ghali despite the fact that he refused to sign the summons informing him that he had to testify on June 1.

Precisely Breica’s complaint against Ghali and others has been accepted by Pedraz a few days ago for crimes of illegal detention and torture. The activist affirms in it that in April 2019, upon his arrival at the Tindouf camps, he was subjected to threats by agents of the Polisario Front to leave the place and was accused of being a traitor.

After organizing several acts contrary to the official line of the Polisario and after calling a demonstration, it was detained by the military and transferred to detention centers indeterminate. During that period, he says in the complaint, he was subjected to beatings, electric shocks and was kept blindfolded and with his hands and feet tied.

After the admission of this complaint, the reinstatement of the one filed by the Saharawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights (ASADEDH) arrived this week since Ghali has already been identified. This complaint was originally filed in 2008 -but later it was archived- for the alleged commission of a crime of genocide, in competition with crimes of murder, injuries, illegal detention, terrorism, torture and disappearances.

In the letter requesting the admission of this complaint, the association informed the Central Court of Instruction number 5 that they were aware that the leader of the Polisario Front entered Spain under “a false name to avoid problems with the Spanish Justice for this cause. “, through a” medicalized plane “.