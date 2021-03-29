Morocco and the United States will carry out military exercises for the first time in Western Sahara

The military maneuvers between Morocco and the United States called “African Lion” scheduled between June 7 and 18 will include this year for the first time the territory of Western Sahara, specifically the town of Mahbes, in the extreme northeast of the territory.

Leaders of the Moroccan and United States armies met last days in the southern city of Agadir to advance preparations for these maneuvers that include the southern area of ​​Agadir, Tantan and also the town of Mahbes, among others, according to official Moroccan sources.

The sources did not give further details about what kind of operations will be organized in Mahbes, which is located adjacent to the Moroccan defense wall and in the part of the Sahara closest to the Saharawi refugee camps of Tindouf, where the Polisario Front has its headquarters.

The “African Lion” maneuvers they are usually organized every year in southern Morocco, and they were only suspended last year because of the coronavirus, but it will be the first time they include the territory of Western Sahara, under dispute.

Thus, this is the first signal that the new US administration sends to Morocco after the American recognition of Moroccan sovereignty on this territory by former President Donald Trump on December 10 and when President Joe Biden has not yet ruled on the matter.

The “African Lion” exercises are multidisciplinary and include land, air and sea military operations, and even military exercises. humanitarian assistance.

The Naval Air Forces of the Moroccan Navy and the United States organized exercises called “Lightning Handshake” at the beginning of this month. in the Atlantic off the coast of Sidi Ifni, northeast of the Canary Islands.