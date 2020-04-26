After leaving the Justice ministry with a series of accusations about President Jair Bolsonaro, Sérgio Moro he will face “duels” in the Supreme Court (STF) against the current occupant of the Planalto Palace and ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In both cases, the Dean of the Supreme Court, Minister Celso de Mello, will play a key role that can seal the future of the former federal judge of Lava Jato.

Former Minister Sergio Moro 09/26/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

Celso must authorize on Monday the opening of an investigation to investigate the statements of Moro, who accused Bolsonaro of politically interfering in the Federal Police to have access to intelligence reports. The investigation request, presented by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, affects not only Bolsonaro, but Moro himself, which surprised prosecutors heard by the state.

Members of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) point out that Aras asked the STF to investigate one of a series of crimes, including a slanderous denunciation, which could turn the investigation against the former minister, if the investigations do not confirm the charges . Moro, however, kept evidence. According to the state found, in addition to exchanging messages on WhatsApp, the former Minister of Justice has audios, which must be delivered to investigators in his defense.

“It is not common for both the reported crime and the whistleblower to be investigated at the same time. As a rule, you first investigate the accusation, and realizing that the accuser lied, then, yes, an investigation by slanderous denunciation begins”, evaluates the criminal lawyer Davi Tangerino, professor at FGV-SP.

“The attorney general acted from a pragmatic point of view. In doing so, Aras gave an answer, because it would be impossible for him to do nothing, but he gives an answer to both sides.”

The expectation within the Supreme Court is that Celso de Mello’s decision authorizing the opening of the investigation is fraught with harsh messages. Since Bolsonaro went up the Planalto ramp, the dean has become one of the most critical voices within the Court to the excesses committed by the Chief Executive. Celso has already said that the president “violates” the separation between the Powers, “dangerously minimizes” the Constitution and is not “up to the very high position he holds”. “Nobody, absolutely nobody, is above the supreme authority of the Constitution of the Republic,” said the minister in an interview with the state in August last year.

The minister will retire in November, when he will be 75 years old, opening the first seat in the Court to nominate Bolsonaro. Ironically, if the investigation is not completed by then, his successor must inherit the count and other files from the Dean’s office.

Impartiality



Another duel by Moro, whose outcome is awaited within the Supreme Court, is one in which Lula’s defense accuses the former judge of acting in part by condemning the PT in the Guarujá triplex process and then taking up a post in the first echelon of the government Bolsonaro. The trial began in December 2018, shortly after the result of the presidential elections, but was interrupted at the time by a request for view (more time for analysis) from Gilmar Mendes.

According to the state found, the Second Panel of the Supreme Court should resume in the second half the analysis on the performance of Moro in the case of Lula. This is because, although the Supreme Court maintained – by videoconference – the work routine amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the process is considered too delicate, which would require a session with all five ministers of the collegiate meeting in person.

The habeas corpus gained new contours after the leak of private messages between Moro and prosecutors from Curitiba released by the website “The Intercept Brasil”. So far, Lava Jato’s rapporteur, Edson Fachin, and minister Carmen Lúcia have stood by Moro. In addition to Gilmar, the votes of the other members of the Second Panel are lacking: Ricardo Lewandowski and Celso de Mello.

With the tendency of Gilmar and Lewandowski (both exponents of the STF wing most critical to Lava Jato) to vote for Lula, Celso should break the score, once again being decisive. “The dean, involuntarily, turned a certain axis of gravity around some of the most important political nodes of the STF in the coming months”, says Tangerino.

Celso is also the rapporteur of a lawsuit in which two lawyers ask the Supreme Court that the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), is obliged to analyze an impeachment request against Bolsonaro that has not been appreciated until today. Last week, the minister set a deadline of 10 days for Maia to provide information to the court – and formally included the President of the Republic in the process.

Episode



This is not the first time that Moro’s conduct has passed through the scrutiny of Celso de Mello. In 2013, the minister gave the only vote for the then judge to be declared suspicious in case of evasion of billions of reais from Banestado. At the time, Moro worked at the 2nd Federal Court of Curitiba, specializing in money laundering crimes.

The defense of the money changer Rubens Catenacci, convicted of illegal foreign exchange remittances, filed a habeas corpus in the STF, alleging Moro’s suspicion in the investigations. The lawyers questioned the monitoring of their flights and the delay in complying with a court order.

Celso defended the annulment of the process, concluding that Moro had violated the fundamental right that every citizen should be judged impartially. “It seems to me, in the face of the very serious episode of monitoring lawyers, that there would have been a serious offense against the duty of judicial impartiality,” he said. The Second Panel, however, ended up rejecting the money changer’s request.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

.