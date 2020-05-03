A former minister was heard at the Federal Police headquarters in Curitiba, in an investigation that investigates whether the president tried to interfere politically in the corporation. According to the newspaper, Moro presented new evidence against the agent. The former judge and former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro concluded his deposition of more than eight hours at the Federal Police (PF) Superintendence in Curitiba on Saturday night (05/02) . The testimony took place within the scope of the open investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro, accused of trying to interfere politically in the PF.

In announcing his resignation on April 24, Moro accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the PF

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Moro arrived around 1:15 pm at the corporation’s headquarters in Curitiba, where he led the anti-corruption operation Lava Jato as a magistrate and sentenced several businessmen and politicians, including former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

He left the building around midnight, according to the Brazilian press, without speaking to the journalists present. The Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported that the testimony lasted about eight hours, between 14h and 22h, approximately.

This time it was the ex-judge who submitted to questions from PF delegates, under the watchful eye of three prosecutors appointed to monitor the proceedings by the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, who asked for the investigation to be opened. The hearing was also conducted by delegate Christiane Correa Machado, head of the so-called Special Investigations Service (Sinq), which investigates investigations pending before the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

According to the newspaper O Globo, in his statement Moro reaffirmed, this time officially to the Federal Police, the accusations made against Bolsonaro in the statement in which he announced his resignation from the Ministry of Justice on April 24.

The former minister also reportedly delivered evidence against the president about his role in directly interfering with the PF, and made his cell phone available, so that investigators have access to conversations he held in messaging applications.

Moro had already shown to Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, an exchange of messages with Bolsonaro, in which the president charges the change of command of the Federal Police after citing an investigation involving government allies. According to O Globo, the ex-minister presented new evidence to the PF this Saturday, in addition to the messages already released by the Brazilian press.

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) had asked Moro to make a “detailed statement on the terms of the pronouncement in the hearing. [que anunciou sua demissão], with the display of suitable documentation that you may have about the events in question “.

Cited by the Rio de Janeiro newspaper, Moro’s lawyer, Rodrigo Sanches Rios, said in a statement that, “as the investigation is ongoing, our manifestation will only be on the record.”

Waiting for the ex-judge, both pro-Moro protesters and Bolsonaro supporters have gathered since Saturday morning near the police headquarters. There were protests and moments of tension, quickly appeased by local agents, according to the press.

Hours before the ex-minister began his testimony at the Federal Police Superintendence, Bolsonaro referred to him as “judas”, outside the Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília. “Nobody is going to do anything that goes against the Constitution. Rest assured that no one will want to strike the coup against me,” added the official.

Before, Bolsonaro had hinted on social media that Moro prevented the investigation of the stab he received in 2018, during his electoral campaign, whose author has been in detention ever since.

Supreme Court Judge Celso de Mello had ordered Moro on Thursday to testify within a maximum of five days after the serious accusations he launched against Bolsonaro when he resigned. If it turns out that they are not true, the ex-minister may have to answer for libelous denunciation and crimes against honor.

In an interview with Veja magazine last Thursday, Moro said he would not admit being called a liar and said he had evidence against Bolsonaro. “I reiterate everything I said in my statement. Additional clarifications will be made only when requested by the court. The evidence will be presented at the appropriate time, when the court requests it,” he said.

The clash between Moro and Bolsonaro

On April 24, Moro surrendered the post of Minister of Justice and Public Security, which he held since January 2019, following the resignation of former Federal Police chief Maurício Valeixo. In a statement, he accused Bolsonaro of trying to use the corporation to block investigations against his family and political allies.

According to Moro, the president wanted at the head of the PF “a person of his personal trust, that he could call, that he could gather information, intelligence reports”. Also according to the ex-minister, Bolsonaro “had concerns about ongoing investigations in the Supreme Court”.

Moro also accused the government of falsifying the publication of the Official Gazette on the departure of Valeixo, which had informed that the dismissal occurred “at his request”. The former minister said the former director never asked for his resignation. The publication still had Moro’s electronic signature. “I didn’t sign that decree,” he said.

Bolsonaro countered some of Moro’s accusations in a statement on the same day. Along with several of his ministers, the president accused his former ally of making a change in command of the PF conditional on an indication of his own name for a vacancy in the STF.

Moments later, Attorney General Augusto Aras asked the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate possible crimes committed by Moro or Bolsonaro.

In the inquiry, the president will be investigated if he committed obstruction of justice and administrative advocacy, if he actually used the PF to interfere in investigations, or misrepresentation, by placing Moro’s signature on the exoneration of the then PF director without the then minister of Justice had in fact signed it, among other crimes.

Moro, on the other hand, may have to answer for the crime of slanderous denunciation if he has no evidence that Bolsonaro really tried to use the PF to protect allies, or prevarication, if it is proved that he knew of possible crimes committed by the president and did not fulfill his obligation as minister. of Justice to report them.

EK / ots

___________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Doing ‘home office’ and other expressions that don’t make sense in English

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

