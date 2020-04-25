It was 6 pm last Thursday when the then minister Sérgio Moro he walked in circles, his cell phone glued to his ear, in his office on the fourth floor of the Justice and Public Security portfolio. Locked there throughout the afternoon, Moro received calls from authorities of the three branches of government, most of them with “suggestions” and “advice” to leave the government – “a boat that was sinking, immersed in investigations”, as described by one interlocutors.

The Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro, resigned to President Jair Bolsonaro, after being informed by the President of the decision to change the General Directorate of the Federal Police,

Photo: Eduardo Matysiak / Futura Press

Moro’s cell phone received calls from mayors, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), and from the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP). The former Lava Jato judge also spoke with ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and colleagues at the top echelon of Jair Bolsonaro’s government. Between one phone call and another, Moro also talked with friends and his wife, Rosângela, who had long suggested that he leave the government, as people close to the minister reported.

In the morning, Moro had been at the Planalto Palace. There, he received information from Bolsonaro himself at around 9 am that Maurício Valeixo, his right-hand man and personal friend, would be dismissed from the command of the Federal Police. At the meeting, Moro stamped his foot and threatened to leave the government. He walked the 500 meters that separate the Presidency from the Palace of Justice, the official name of the Ministry’s headquarters, and remained there locked in the office until 6:50 pm.

Moro’s busy office is surrounded by bookshelves with “pounds” of legal books that have been with him since college. It was there that he spent the last eight decisive hours as Bolsonaro’s minister. Outside the building, a battalion of journalists, cinematographers and photographers tried, through the cracks in the curtains of modernist construction, to spot the movements of the most powerful minister in the government.

Planalto’s “firefighters” were called on to try to convince Moro to give up the idea of ​​asking for exoneration. Military ministers have always warned the president that the dismissal of the country’s biggest anti-corruption symbol could spell the beginning of the government’s collapse.

Aware of this, one of those sent to Moro was the lawyer for the Bolsonaro family, Karina Kufa. She took the message that the president was convinced to continue with the idea of ​​Valeixo’s dismissal. The president would have been irritated, even, by the fact that sectors of the left mocked his supposed impossibility of firing a Federal Police director.

To calm Moro, who by that time had already spoken to a large part of the Republic’s summits, Bolsonaro sent word that he was willing to discuss a “consensus” name for the PF. The minister, however, no longer wanted to “negotiate”. He wanted the president to “hit the hammer” and decide whether Valeixo would stay in office or not.

Moro waited, but Planalto’s definitive answer did not come. No further contact from the president was made, which left the minister more dissatisfied. Later that night, Moro sent word to the Palace of Justice security that he was going to descend. The train waited, as usual, in the garage. But the minister left the side to avoid contact with the press. At 8 pm, he was already at home with his family. He was still waiting for a return from the Plateau.

He went to sleep with the feeling that the next day, Friday, would be the last of the 512 that would serve the government of Jair Bolsonaro. He woke up with Valeixo’s resignation published in the Official Gazette (DOU), the trigger to announce his decision to also leave.

