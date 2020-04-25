In a conversation last Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro tries to convince Sergio Moro that Valeixo’s exchange was necessary

Former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro presented a print of his conversation with President Jair Bolsonaro to TV Globo. In the conversation, which took place last Thursday (23), President Jair Bolsonaro sends a link to an article on the site The Antagonist, about an operation that targeted Bolsonaro’s political allies. “Another reason for the exchange,” says Bolsonaro in a message to Sergio Moro, defending the exchange of the then general director of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo.

Bolsonaro and Moro during ceremony at Planalto 12/18/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Moro clarified that the operations were authorized by the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court. “This inquiry is conducted by Minister Alexandre, at the STF”, referring to Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Moro also clarifies that due diligence, breaches of confidentiality and searches are determined by the Minister of the Supreme Court, and not by the command of the Federal Police. The former Minister of Justice still suggests a face-to-face conversation with Bolsonaro. “We will talk later, at 0900”, concludes the minister.

Sergio Moro announced his resignation on the morning of Friday, 24, after stating that the president politically interfered in the change of position of the Federal Police. Bolsonaro, for his part, said that Moro lied and that the former minister “has a commitment to his own ego”.

