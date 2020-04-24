Minister of Justice does not accept interference from president in command of PF and announces departure from government. He recalls that he received “carte blanche” from the president to appoint leaders when he took office and praises PT governments. The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, resigned his post on Friday (24/04) after a clash with the president Jair Bolsonaro on the command of the Federal Police (PF). The director general of the PF, Maurício Leite Valeixo, appointed to the command of the organ by Moro himself, was exonerated hours earlier by Bolsonaro.

Moro said on Thursday to Bolsonaro that he would not stay in office if Valeixo was removed and confirmed his departure on Friday. He said he did not sign the waiver and learned of it from the Official Gazette on Friday morning. He also said that Valeixo did not ask to leave. “It shows that the president doesn’t want me in office.”

In the announcement of his resignation, Moro took stock of his performance at the head of the ministry and recalled that he had received carte blanche from Bolsonaro when he took office, which, he said, was not fulfilled by the president. “I said that [a troca no comando da PF] it would be political interference, and he said that was it. “

“The president told me that he wanted someone from his personal contact, that he could call, gather information. And it is not the role of the Federal Police to provide this type of information. Imagine if former presidents Lula or Dilma were calling Curitiba to ask for information about the investigations, “said Moro. “The president told me that he was concerned about ongoing inquiries at the STF, and that the exchange would be opportune for that reason as well. This creates a great concern.”

“When I joined the government, I was promised carte blanche to nominate all advisors, including the Federal Police. My only condition, as I was abandoning 22 years of magistracy and we were going to fight organized crime, I asked that, if something happened to me, my family would not be left without a pension, “said Moro.

“Throughout the period, I had the support of the president. But, from the second semester on, there was the president’s insistence for the change in command of the Federal Police. I always told the president that I have no problem with the change, but I need a change. cause of a serious error. And the Director-General has always done a job well done, “he continued.

“The problem is not the name, but the violation of the carte blanche promise. Secondly, there is no cause for the substitution. And thirdly, it is clear that there is political interference, which creates a shock of credibility. This did not happen during Lava Jato, despite all the episodes of corruption. “

He also mentioned his participation in Operation Lava Jato, starting in 2014. “The government at the time [gestões petistas] had numerous defects, such as corruption crimes, but it was essential to maintain the autonomy of the Federal Police so that it could do its job “, said Moro in the interview in which he announced his departure from the government.

The wear and tear between the minister and the president began to appear as early as May 2019, when Bolsonaro stated that, by inviting Moro to participate in the government, he promised him a place at the Supreme Federal Court (STF). The minister subsequently denied this alleged agreement and said that he did not establish any conditions to be part of the cabinet of the current government.

After this episode, Bolsonaro tried, in August, to change the command of the PF, but ended up giving up the change after Moro’s resistance. The president intended to appoint someone close to his family to have more control over the organ. Before the episode, he went on to say: “I give freedom to all ministers. But I am in charge.”

Moro gained fame by leading the trials of Operation Lava Jato in the first instance. At the time, he said he had no intention of leaving his career in the judiciary to enter politics. In 2016, controversies started to involve the ex-judge, when his personal performance began to be questioned, and gave breath to critics who accuse him of acting politically in lawsuits.

Amid the scandal that revealed an immense structure of corruption at Petrobras, which fed political parties and leading figures, Moro began to get directly involved in episodes such as the disclosure of the staples of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which accelerated the collapse of the government of ex-president Dilma Rousseff.

Moro was also the judge responsible for Lula’s first conviction in 2017, which marked the beginning of PT’s problems in registering his new candidacy for the Planalto in 2018. Moro also determined the arrest of the former president, who at the time was the favorite candidate to win the race for the Presidency of the Republic. With Lula in prison and barred by the Electoral Justice, Bolsonaro took the lead in the polls.

A few days after the second round of the 2018 election, Moro surprised by accepting Bolsonaro’s invitation to be a minister and abandon his career in the judiciary. The former judge also guaranteed that he would have full autonomy and that Bolsonaro assured him that “no one would be protected” if corruption cases arose within the government.

At the head of the ministry, Moro suffered several defeats, such as the transfer of the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security to the Economy portfolio and the slicing of his biggest project, the anti-crime package, in addition to the resignation requested by Bolsonaro himself from Ilona Szabó, after the appointment of the public security specialist generated a negative repercussion.

Moro also closed his eyes to the denunciations of orange candidacies by the then Bolsonaro party, the PSL, which involved the Minister of Tourism, Marcelo Álvaro Antonio, who was even denounced by the Public Ministry and remains in office.

He also ignored the scandal involving the eldest son of the president, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who is the target of an investigation in Rio de Janeiro on suspicion of leading a scheme of embezzlement of public resources known as “rachadinha”, which consists of appropriating of ghost advisers’ salaries.

Last year, Moro’s performance at Lava Jato was called into question with the leak of messages attributed to him and prosecutors in the operation, which raised suspicions of collusion between the former judge and the MPF in conducting investigations and prosecutions against defendants like Lula.

The messages, which would have been obtained illegally by hackers, indicate that the then judge had, among other things, illegally directed Lava Jato’s actions, such as negotiation of pleadings, charged for new operations and even asked for prosecutors to include evidence in a lawsuit.

Despite denying irregularities and the veracity of the messages, the then minister quickly asked the PF for an investigation into the leak. Moro also used the body to investigate the testimony given in the case of the death of Marielle Franco by one of the doormen in the condominium where Bolsonaro has a house in Rio de Janeiro. The porter reportedly said that the president would have authorized the suspect to enter for the murder of the councilwoman in the condominium on the day of the crime.

