Influential supporters of President Jair Twitter fell silent on social networks during most of Sergio’s speech Moro, in which the former Lava Jato judge announced his resignation from the post of Minister of Justice and Public Security and accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the Federal Police.

At the end of Moro’s speech, the reactions came with disagreements: there were those who criticized Moro, those who reaffirmed support for the president and those who said that he was no longer supporting the government.

Among those who chose allegiance to the President of the Republic is deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ), who published on Thursday on his Twitter that a resignation of Moro would not happen. “I was assured that he didn’t resign and it was true. Yesterday, he didn’t. Today is another day. #FechadoComBolsonaro”. User followed on Twitter by Bolsonaro himself, Angel Brasil said that he no longer follows Moro and attributed the resignation to “pure caprice”. Not a superman, no. Disappointment, “tweeted Angel.

Another bolsonarista profile followed by Bolsonaro, Tony Stark Patriota called Moro’s statements “strange”. “I never saw a judge go out shooting like that. A lot of vanity involved. I’m very sad about Moro’s departure, but I voted for Jair Bolsonaro”.

A profile identified as Cristiana Menshova, who also has the President of the Republic among his followers, reaffirmed support for Bolsonaro: “I voted for Bolsonaro, I will continue supporting the Government until the end! Moro was important in the country’s history, I have no doubts and yet but I’m still with the President, whoever leaves, whoever stays! ”

Bolsonar blogger Ítalo Lorezon tweeted that “whoever leaves Bolsonaro will not change him for Moro, but for Mourão”, in reference to the vice president of the Republic, constantly the target of attacks by the president’s supporters. Lorenzon also wrote that “Moro is already campaigning”.

The Bolsonaro family lawyer, Karina Kufa, wrote to her almost 40,000 followers on Twitter that she can say that “Jair is honest and wants the good of the country”. Federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ) regretted Moro’s decision, but wrote that “the way it came out is even more regrettable.”

Influential supporter of Bolsonaro, writer Xico Graziano was laconic: “If Sergio Moro leaves, I leave together”, he tweeted, marking the user of the now former Minister of Justice. Then he wrote that Moro “will be the next president of the Republic” because he is the “candidate of the national union against corruption and for decency in public life”.

Pastor Silas Malafaia criticized Bolsonaro. He said that despite being “ally of the president”, he is not “alienated” and that Bolsonaro lacked “political ability at that time”. “I know that it is the president’s job to appoint director of the PF, only that he gave Moro carte blanche. Inadmissible,” published the evangelical leader.

