Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) said on Saturday, 25, in an interview with the CNN network, that the phrase of former minister Sergio Moro “Dear, I’m not for sale”, addressed to her in a message by WhatsApp when she questioned the former judge on his visit to the Supreme Court, it was not natural, but “very calculated”.

“I was completely unarmed and he was armed,” said the parliamentarian, speaking of the conversations revealed on Friday, 24, by Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo.

Carla Zambelli accuses the former minister of having plans to leak talks long before Friday night.

“It is nothing new that Moro wants to go to the Supreme Court,” said Carla Zambelli.

According to her, the conversation has existed since he went to the ministry, either in the press or in the corridors of Brasília. “It wasn’t just me, but everyone expected Moro no Supremo,” he said.

The parliamentarian also said that Bolsonaro “never opened for us” whether or not he would take Moro to the STF: “This is a matter of national security.”

In another part of the interview, Zambelli stated that Moro’s name has been the most ventilated for the Supreme Court seat for some time.

Understanding

For the federal deputy, there was a lack of understanding between President Jair Bolsonaro and Moro, “a conversation that didn’t go on”. “There was a lack of conversation for the two to sit down and understand each other,” she said, who in new excerpts from the conversation with Moro released by the parliamentarian herself proposes a lunch or a breakfast for Moro with the president.

Carla Zambelli said that if he spoke to Bolsonaro about this meeting, “the great probability” was that he would accept.

Regarding the leakage of messages by Moro, Zambelli considered it a “betrayal”.

Asked about the way Moro treated her a few times in conversations, calling the parliamentarian “dear”, she said the former judge is formal and treats everyone like that. “It’s neither anger nor anything, it’s just a disappointment.”

She stressed that she exchanged messages “naively”.

