“Another reason for the exchange,” wrote the president after citing an investigation against Bolsonar deputies. Alexandre Ramagen, a close figure of Bolsonaro’s children, should be chosen a new director of the corporation. Former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro revealed on Friday evening (24/04) an exchange of messages in which President Jair Bolsonaro charges the change of command of the Federal Police after citing an investigation involving government allies. The material was presented by Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo.

Moro left his “super ministry” on Friday and accused Bolsonaro of political interference in the Federal Police

The dialogue, according to Moro, took place last Thursday through the Whatsapp application. A reproduction shows that the president sent a link to a report on the website O Antagonista that pointed out that the Federal Police is “on the tail of 10 to 12 Bolsonarist deputies”. The text addresses the “fake news” investigation that runs in the Federal Supreme Court (STF)

“One more reason for the exchange,” writes Bolsonaro next, according to the material released by Moro, in reference to an eventual exchange of the general director of the corporation, with whom the president was dissatisfied.

Moro, according to the material, then explained to the president that the investigation had not started from then-general director Maurício Valeixo. “This inquiry is conducted by Minister Alexandre, at the STF,” replied Moro, citing Alexandre de Moraes, Minister of the Supreme Court.

“Diligences determined by him, breaks by him determined, searches by him determined”, completed Moro. “We will talk later, at 0900”, concluded the ex-minister, citing a meeting that the two would have.

Last Friday, Sergio Moro, one of the most popular ministers of the Jair Bolsonaro government, resigned after the president exonerated director general Valeixo, overriding Moro’s portfolio, to which the PF is subordinate. In a statement on the same day, Moro accused the president of political interference in the Federal Police.

According to Moro, Bolsonaro wanted in the head of the corporation “to have a person of his personal trust, that he could call, that he could gather information, intelligence reports”. Still according to Moro, Bolsonaro “had concerns about ongoing investigations in the Supreme Federal Court” and that an “exchange (in charge) would also be opportune”.

Moro also accused the government of falsifying the publication of the Official Gazette that made Valeixo’s departure official, who said that the dismissal occurred “at the request” of the former minister. The publication still had Moro’s electronic signature. “I didn’t sign that decree,” said Moro.

Supreme Court nomination

Bolsonaro countered some of Moro’s accusations in a long and confusing statement late Friday afternoon. Next to a series of remaining ministers, Bolsonaro accused Moro of conditioning an exchange in command of the PF to an indication of his own name for a vacancy in the STF.

“More than once, Moro said to me: ‘You can change Valeixo, yes, but in November, after you refer me to the STF’,” said Bolsonaro.

Moro contested Bolsonaro’s accusation in a post on Twitter. “The permanence of the PF General Director, Maurício Valeixo, was never used as a bargaining chip for my appointment to the STF. In fact, if that were my objective, I would have agreed yesterday with the replacement of the PF General Director.”

The material that Moro sent to Jornal Nacional also shows a recent exchange of messages with Congresswoman Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), an ally of the president. In the dialogue, she asks Moro to accept a change in command of the corporation as well as the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem, current head of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), as the new PF general director. “Please, Minister, accept Ramage (sic)”, wrote the deputy.

The messages show that Zambelli said that, in return, he would help convince Bolsonaro to nominate Moro for a vacancy in the STF.

Still according to the messages presented by Moro, he replied: “Dear, I am not for sale”.

After posting the messages, Congresswoman Zambelli did not deny the content, but said that Moro was “malignant” in spreading the messages. “Is this just cheating? Or is it a crime too? I’m disappointed,” she said.

On Friday night, the Brazilian press pointed out that Alexandre Ramagem, a close figure of the president’s children, especially councilman Carlos Bolsonaro, should be appointed as new director general of the Federal Police. The appointment still depends on publication in the Federal Official Gazette.

Investigation

Also on Friday, Minister Celso de Mello, dean of the Supreme Court, was drawn as the rapporteur for the request to initiate an investigation to investigate the charges presented by Moro against Jair Bolsonaro.

The request for an inquiry was requested by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) after the former minister accused Bolsonaro of political interference.

