Moro may have paid quarantine for six months

BRASILIA – After resigning from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro he may go through a period of paid quarantine for six months, with no possibility of working in the private sector during that period. The minister's salary is around R $ 31 thousand. Once quarantined, the Moro, according to allies, is to teach law classes in Curitiba, where do you live.

On Twitter, the former Minister of Justice has already changed the description of his official profile to “professor”. The new function is accompanied by a Latin phrase: “sallus populi suprema lex esto (security is the supreme law, in literal translation)”.

The paid quarantine period for Moro has not yet been formalized and needs to be approved by the Presidency’s Ethics Committee. In general, it is applied when it is believed that the former member of the government had access to privileged information and this can generate conflicts of interest. In the case of ministers, this is considered a standard procedure because it involves senior officials.

The former Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, also plans to consult the commission to find out if he is entitled to paid quarantine.

Still, the committee chairman, Paulo Lucon, said that you need to evaluate each order individually. In his view, although quarantine is a sanction for former ministers, as it prevents them from working in certain activities, it also represents extra expenses for the state. “You have to weigh these two values,” he said.

Historic. Car Wash Judge, Moro needed to abandon his 22-year career in the judiciary to take over the Ministry of Justice in the government Jair Bolsonaro. He requested dismissal from the post of federal judge in November 2018. Now, if he wanted to return to the post, he would have to run a new contest.

Between 2007 and 2018, still as a judge, Moro was a professor in the Department of Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR). He was licensed from 2016 on account of Operation Lava Jato and, after accepting the position of minister, asked to leave definitively.

In addition to probably continuing to receive a minister’s salary in the coming months, the president Jair Bolsonaro already authorized that Moro maintain access to security offered by the government in the same period. Like this, Moro and family members will continue with full-time escorts.

Sought by the report, the Institutional Security Office (GSI) confirmed that “security will continue to be carried out, for the next six months, along the same lines as the current one,” that is, with the Federal Police.

In social networks, the woman from Moro, Rosangela, published a photo of a space in her home that will be used for her new job, with desk, computer and a bookcase. “Waiting Sergio Moro. This will be his corner, I tried to arrange it with the greatest care for him. I also separated some memories of his trajectory “, he wrote Rosangela in publication on Instagram.

