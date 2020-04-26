In a post on his Facebook page, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, said on Sunday, 26, that former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro “lied” about the possible interference with the Federal Police (PF).

Sergio Moro and Jari Bolsonaro during a meeting

Photo: Marcos Corrêa / PR

“Unfortunately, the ex-minister lied about interference with the Federal Police. No superintendent was exchanged for me. All were appointed by the minister or general director himself. For me, the good policemen are all over Brazil and not just in Curitiba, where he worked then judge, “wrote Bolsonaro.

In his post, Bolsonaro also attached a video of Susanna Val Moore, president of the Union of Federal Police in São Paulo.

Moro left the Ministry of Justice on Friday, 24. In his speech, Moro said Bolsonaro tried to politically interfere in the PF leadership to gain access to classified information and intelligence reports.

On Saturday, 25, the Brazilian head of state published on Twitter a photo taken in 2019 where he is hugging Moro. In the post, Bolsonaro mentioned the series of reports called “Vaza Jato” and declared that he was embraced with the ex-minister while parties and the Supreme Court (STF) put pressure on the ex-judge.

Minutes later, Moro countered the president, saying that I support Bolsonaro when “he was unjustly attacked”. The name of the new Minister of Justice has not yet been confirmed. However, according to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, the favorite to take office is Minister Jorge Oliveira, of the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

