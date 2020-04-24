BRASÍLIA – The resignation of the Minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro, this Friday, 24, occurred 14 days after President Jair Bolsonaro warned that he would use the pen against people who “became stars” in his government. The statement on April 5 was given in the midst of the crisis with former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, dismissed a week ago, but was understood as a message to the most popular of the Esplanada. For government interlocutors, the president already indicates that the next target is the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

This week’s program announcement To Brazil for post-covid-19 economic recovery was done by the chief minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, without the participation of any member of the Guedes team, he showed that the economy minister is also wearing out. According to government interlocutors, Bolsonaro indicates in reserved conversations that he will no longer accept being confronted by his subordinates on the Esplanade.

“Some people in my government, something went up in their heads. They are thinking. They were normal people, but suddenly they became stars. They speak by the elbows. There are provocations. But their time has not yet come. Their time will come. my pen works. I am not afraid to use the pen or fear. And it will be used for the good of Brazil, it is not for my good. Nothing personal about me. We will win this one “, declared the president on the last 5 .

For politicians with transit in the government, Bolsonaro has always been bothered by the role and autonomy of his ministers. After Mandetta’s resignation, he assessed that the criticisms did not shake him and gained strength to invest against other “stars” of the Esplanade. Despite being warned that Moro has a legion of worshipers for his work at Lava Jato, the president maintained the decision to confront the former judge to have more influence in the command of the Federal Police and ignored even the call of allies.

In the interview in which he announced his departure from the government, Moro said he learned of the dismissal of the head of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, through the Official Gazette (DOU). O former judge of Lava Jato he also said he tried to suggest a replacement for the position, but got no response. In justifying his resignation, Moro accused the president of trying to interfere politically in the command of the PF.

Despite the information that Moro would leave the government in the case of Valeixo’s resignation, Bolsonaro decided to carry out the exoneration to show that he belongs to the “owner of the pen”. The president was upset by the leak to the press that he had been “walled up” by the minister, the most popular in his government.

However, until Friday morning the president and his aides believed that the minister would not make an abrupt decision. In an attempt to avoid wear and tear for Bolsonaro, Planalto created a narrative that Valeixo was exonerated “on request”, which was also denied by Moro.

Bolsonaro, leaving the Alvorada Palace this morning, told reporters that he “went wrong” the day before. Then the president used social media to talk indirectly about Valeixo’s dismissal. Bolsonaro cited Law 13,047 of 2014, which reorganizes the career of federal police officers. The Chief Executive highlighted the article of the legislation that establishes that the position of director-general of the institution is appointed by the President of the Republic. The publication accompanied a photo of Valeixo’s exoneration decree with the excerpt “EXONERAR, upon request” highlighted in yellow.

