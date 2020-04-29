President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday night that it is up to former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro to prove the accusations that he tried to interfere in investigations conducted by the Federal Police that are under the scope of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), an accusation made by popular former judge of Operation Lava Jato when he announced his departure from the government.

04/20/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Photo: .

In an interview at Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro said that the investigation opened by STF Minister Celso de Mello is not an exaggeration. He stated that the magistrate is doing his part and that he will defend himself through the Attorney General’s Office.

“To close the Moro case, he has to prove that I interfered, not me to prove that I am innocent. Has the business changed now? Has it changed now? What does he say is law? Is it true? For God’s sake! It’s in the law, I am the one who appoints the head of the PF. If I do, I exonerate, “said the president, adding that he is sure that the ex-minister has no evidence against him.

Bolsonaro said he tried to name a “consensus name” between the two to occupy the position of general director of the PF that was exercised by Maurício Valeixo, but stressed that there was no consensus. According to him, Moro is not the owner of the ministry, as well as no other holder of the first echelon.

The president said that the PF has to be independent not only from the president, but also from the minister – in an indirect reference to Moro

He also stated that the PF acts autonomously and pointed out that the category itself, through representative entities, says that investigations cannot be controlled.

Bolsonaro said he had always demanded from Moro intelligence reports on the activities of the PF, but the then minister always denied it, and said he did not want to hear about an inquiry about anyone.

The president questioned the fact that he had leaked information from an STF inquiry that one of his sons, councilman Carlos Bolsonaro, was one of those responsible for spreading fake news. For him, the purpose of revealing Carlos’ name is to reach him.

Bolsonaro defended the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem to the post of general director of the PF – subject to criticism for the proximity of both and family members. He said he became your friend after coordinating his personal security after the campaign. He stressed, however, that he will abide by a decision if the court blocks his appointment.

“Action in court, if you have any, if you have an injunction, do not assume. I respect justice,” he said.

CASE ADÉLIO

Bolsonaro also defended the reopening of investigations into the attempt to assassinate him during the presidential campaign. He said that the investigation should resume, now under a new command by the Federal Police and stressed that his case is “200 times easier” to solve than the murder of ex-councilwoman Marielle Franco.

The PF investigation concluded that the perpetrator of the attack, Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, acted alone. The court concluded that he has a mental illness and cannot be criminally punished with a possible prison sentence.

For the president, it was necessary to investigate the case better and he wants the case to be investigated again. He did not say whether he would make a direct request about it to Ramage.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

