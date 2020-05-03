The statement by Minister Sérgio Moro at the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence of Curitiba has lasted more than seven hours. The former minister was still being heard around 9:00 pm on Saturday (2) by delegate Christiane Corrêa Machado, head of the Special Investigations Section of the Supreme Federal Court, on the findings of President Jair Bolsonaro’s political interference in command of the corporation. The hearing is taken by order of Minister Celso de Mello, dean of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and reporter of the case.

In the vicinity of the PF headquarters, demonstrators in favor of the government and supporters of the ex-minister gathered in the afternoon, but began to disperse in the early evening. A delivery man took pizzas to the superintendence in the early evening.

Moro accused Bolsonaro of changing the command of the PF to obtain confidential information and reports of investigations when announcing his resignation last week. Planalto is concerned with the progress of inquiries that investigate schemes for the dissemination of “fake news” and the financing of anti-democratic acts carried out in April, in Brasília.

“The president told me that he wanted to have a person of his personal contact, that he could collect information, intelligence reports, be a director, superintendent, and it is not really the role of the Federal Police to provide this type of information. Investigations have to be Imagine if at Lava Jato, a minister or President Dilma or ex-President (Lula) would be calling the superintendent in Curitiba to gather information “, said Moro, commenting on Bolsonaro’s pressures for the change in command of FEDERAL POLICE.

To Veja magazine, the ex-minister said he would present the evidence “in a timely manner” – this included audios and numerous exchanges of personal and government messages exchanged with the president via WhatsApp, Bolsonaro’s favorite application for delegating orders to subordinates.

The PGR will be represented by attorneys João Paulo Lordelo Guimarães Tavares, Antonio Morimoto and Hebert Reis Mesquita – the latter was part of the Lava Jato working group within the Attorney General’s office since Raquel Dodge.

The investigation targets both the president and Moro. The former minister is being investigated for alleged slanderous accusations and a crime against honor.

By authorizing the opening of the inquiry last Monday, the 27th, in a 17-page decision, the Dean noted that the President of the Republic “is also a subject of the laws”, despite occupying a “hegemonic position” in the Brazilian political structure , “even more accentuated by the expressiveness of the high functions of the State it exercises”.

On the eve of Moro’s testimony, President Jair Bolsonaro met for about three hours with the new Minister of Justice, André Mendonça, at the Palácio da Alvorada.

Hours before Moro’s testimony, the president used his social media accounts called the ex-minister “Judas” when he released a video in which an unidentified person says he heard the voices of others who would speak to Adélio at the time of the crime – even with two inquiries from the Federal Police, one of which has already been concluded, point out that the stabber acted alone.

During the morning, when leaving the Palácio do Alvorada, the president did not want to speak to the press, but he told supporters that he will not be the target of any “coup” in his government. “Nobody will do anything contrary to the Constitution. Nobody will want not give the blow to me, no “, said Bolsonaro.

