A few hours after announcing his resignation, former Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, went to Twitter to deny an accusation made by Jair Twitter. In an official statement, the president stated that a former magistrate had conditioned the dismissal of Maurício Valeixo from the Federal Police with an appointment to the Supreme Federal Court.

Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, announcing his departure from the Jair Bolsonaro government. 4/24/2020. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Photo: .

“You can take Valeixo, yes, but in November, after you refer me to the Federal Supreme Court,” Moro would have said, according to Bolsonaro. The former magistrate, however, denied that the conversation took place. “The permanence of the Director General of the PF, Maurício Valeixo, was never used as a bargaining chip for my appointment to the STF. In fact, if that were my objective, I would have agreed yesterday with the replacement of the Director General of the PF”, he wrote,

The permanence of the General Director of the PF, Maurício Valeixo, was never used as a bargaining chip for my appointment to the STF. In fact, if that were my objective, I would have agreed yesterday with the replacement of the PF General Director. – Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) April 24, 2020

Understand Moro’s departure from government



The then Minister of Justice and Public Security surrendered the post after the dismissal of the director general of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo. The exoneration of Valeixo, who was Moro’s trusted man, was Bolsonaro’s decision and happened without the consent of the now ex-minister. He was taken aback by the publication of the decision in the Official Gazette on Friday and said he did not sign the waiver.

Moro praised Valeixo, said he only took office at the Ministry because Bolsonaro had promised carte blanche and that interference with the PF did not even happen during the Lava Jato. “Yesterday came the insistence of the president [para trocar o comando da PF]. I said it would be political interference and he [Bolsonaro] said yes”.

The disagreement over the command of the Federal Police, which is subordinate to the Minister of Justice, has affected the relationship between Bolsonaro and Moro since August last year, when the president first signaled that he would like to change the person responsible for PF investigations. At the time, government interlocutors managed to overcome the crisis and prevent changes.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira