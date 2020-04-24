In response to the accusations of former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro, President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) countered the ex-ally’s reason for leaving. “I don’t have to ask anyone for authorization to change the director or anyone else,” said the official in a statement on Friday, the 24th.

Bolsonaro also said that Moro conditioned the dismissal of the director general of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, to a nomination for the Supreme Federal Court (STF) in November. “I’m sorry, but that’s not it,” Bolsonaro said at the Planalto Palace when he reported Moro’s alleged request. “I recognize your qualities in getting there, if one day you can do a good job, but I won’t change it. And, another thing, it’s demoralizing for a president to hear that.”

Valeixo was exonerated on Friday, 24, leading Moro to resign and accuse Bolsonaro of trying to politically interfere in the command of the Federal Police to gain access to classified information and intelligence reports. Moro was one of those quoted for a vacancy in the STF, an indication that falls to the President of the Republic.

Surrounded by other ministers, including the new incumbent of Health, Nelson Teich, the president complained about the conduct of the Federal Police around the investigations of the murder of city councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes. “Moro’s PF was much more concerned with Marielle than it was with her supreme chief,” he said. Bolsonaro exonerated the PF general director, Maurício Valeixo, from the post, prompting Moro to resign.

The president made it clear throughout his speech that his demands on the Ministry of Justice were to charge for the progress of the investigations of the stab he took during his presidential campaign. However, the perpetrator of the assault has already been acquitted for suffering from delusional disorder.

Bolsonaro also implied that his interference in the performance of the Federal Police, revealed by Moro this Friday, was to collect investigations around a doorman in his condominium that almost wrongly implicated him in the investigations of the Marielle case.

“Is it interfering in the federal police to demand, almost to implore Sérgio Moro to find out who ordered the killing of Jair Bolsonaro? The Federal Police of Sérgio Moro were more concerned with Marielle than with his supreme chief. I covered them a lot there. I didn’t interfere . “

In addition, he insinuated that the now ex-minister did not make any technical indications while he was in charge, saying that many positions in the PF were occupied by delegates from Curitiba.

