Former Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, said he was ‘perplexed’ and ‘indignant’ at the Federal Prosecutor’s decision to resume negotiations to settle a plea agreement that could harm attorney Carlos Zucolotto, his personal friend . For Moro, an attempt is underway to attack him after his departure from the government.

“I am perplexed and indignant that such an investigation, based on an untrue report of an alleged professional money launderer, and which had already been archived in 2018, was resumed and followed up by the current administration of the Attorney General’s Office shortly after my departure, on 04/22/2020, from the Government of President Jair Bolsonaro “, wrote the ex-minister in a note sent to the press.

According to a report published on Wednesday, 3, by the newspaper O GLOBO, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, unveiled an investigation into the alleged payment of US $ 5 million in bribes to Zucolotto, who was Sergio Moro’s best man and partner of the ex-minister’s wife. The complaint was already investigated by the PGR itself and filed in 2018, under the conclusion that the practice of crimes has not been proven.

With the withdrawal of the investigation by the PGR, Aras plans to return to negotiate an award-winning collaboration with lawyer Rodrigo Tacla Duran, appointed by the Lavajatista task force as the financial operator of Odebrecht. He himself claimed to have paid money to Moro’s friend to take advantage of a winning plea, subsequently frustrated with Lava Jato in 2016. Among them, a supposed reduction in the value of the fine. Duran has been a fugitive abroad since 2016, when he was the target of an arrest warrant determined by Moro.

The new negotiation takes place at a time of tension between Moro and Planalto. The former minister became an opponent of the president after resigning from the government alleging that Bolsonaro tried to politically interfere in the Federal Police to shield family members and allies from investigations. The accusations led to the opening of an investigation, which is being processed at the Supreme Federal Court (STF) under the report of Minister Celso de Mello.

WITH THE WORD, SERGIO MORO

On the article “Aras resumes the complaint that affects Moro’s friend”, published in the OGlobo newspaper, this Wednesday 03/06/2020, I come to inform you that:

Rodrigo Tacla Duran’s reports on the alleged extortion he suffered in Operation Lava Jato, involving a personal friend, Carlos Zucolotto Júnior, have already been investigated in the Attorney General’s Office and were filed on 9/27/2018, with an opinion of the then Deputy Attorney-General of the Republic (News of fact 1.00.000.010357/2018-88).

At the time, the untrue account given by the country’s fugitive accused had the proper destination: the filing. As I have always stressed, no one is above the law, for that reason, I am ready to provide any clarification that is necessary about the above facts. However, I am perplexed and indignant that such an investigation, based on an untrue account of an alleged professional money launderer, and which had already been archived in 2018, has been resumed and followed up by the current administration of the Attorney General’s Office soon after my departure, on April 22, 2020, from the Government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

I also regret that once again the name of a friend is used improperly to attack me and the work done in Operation Lava Jato, one of the biggest anti-corruption actions ever carried out in Brazil.

Curitiba, June 3, 2020.

Sergio Fernando Moro

