BRASÍLIA – On the day that Sergio Moro testifies against President Jair Bolsonaro, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (SP) stated that the former minister “certainly has political motivations” when denouncing alleged illegal acts in the government. Moro accuses the president of trying to interfere politically in the Federal Police. For Eduardo, “nobody does it for free”.

“It is very clear that the Moro that fought crime, the Moro that fought corruption at Lava Jato deserves our applause. The Moro political left something to be desired,” said Eduardo in a live broadcast on social networks, late on Saturday afternoon , 2.

During the live, Eduardo criticized Moro for claiming that he was responsible for including, in January 2019, the provision of a safe in some cases for the possession of weapons – a point that was eventually modified. The president’s son also recalled Moro’s attempt to name the Ilona Szabó, which also ended up being revoked.

“Today, he (Moro) keeps going to radio and television trying to wear down President Jair Bolsonaro. And we wonder why he does that? Nobody does it for free. Certainly he has a political motivation,” said the son of president at the end of the broadcast.

In refuting Moro’s accusations against Jair Bolsonaro’s alleged interference with the Federal Police, Eduardo mentioned the suspicion, revealed by the State, that the president may also have interfered in acts exclusively of the Army. The deputy also defended the name of Alexandre Ramagem for the command of the PF, a name linked to the Bolsonaro family.

“Nowadays, everything the president does is interference. Now they say that the PR interfered with the Army Logistics Command (Colog). The Colog is an organ of the Army, the supreme head of the Armed Forces is the President of the Republic, so he didn’t just interfere with his work.

Eduardo also said that “Moro cannot be allowed to do what he does”, citing as an example the fact that the former minister says he has evidence against the president, in addition to having already shown prints of conversations to the press.

“Then Moro says that Bolsonaro did not fight corruption because he did not put forward the proposals of the anti-crime package and withdrawals from Coaf. These proposals were imposed by Congress on the Executive,” he declared.

